"I don’t think anyone can deny we were the better team" - Owen Coyle after Chennaiyin FC's victory over NorthEast United FC 

Yet another day, yet another dramatic victory unfolded for Chennaiyin FC at the Marina Arena. On this occasion, Owen Coyle’s men came back from behind to clinch a memorable 2-1 win against NorthEast United FC, which puts them in the driver’s seat for the final playoff spot.

After a tightly contested first half, Jithin MS gave the Highlanders the lead after Parthib Gogoi pounced on Sarthak Golui’s mistake. Chennaiyin, however, remained calm and aided by Coyle’s timely substitutions, an Olympic goal from Aakash Sangwan and a stoppage-time strike from Ankit Mukherjee secured the coveted three points.

Coyle was certainly pleased with the performance, emphasizing that the match served as a spectacle for the viewers. Addressing the media post-match, he said:

"Both teams certainly went all out to win the game. NorthEast United caused us problems, but we knew we could create chances. Their keeper also made some good saves to keep them in the game. We made a horrendous mistake, and I had to change things to exploit them, and that’s what we did."

"Ultimately, the game was end to end, and it was a good advert for the ISL. But overall, I don’t think anyone can deny we were the better team and deserved to win."

Following this win, Chennaiyin made history in the ISL by becoming the first team to stage a comeback for the third consecutive time. The initial one was against Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium, followed by home victories against Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC.

When asked for his reflections on this remarkable achievement, the Scotsman commented:

"These boys keep breaking records. To secure two victories after going a goal behind, in the space of five days, is just fantastic. We are still not there yet because we have to make sure to get at least a point against FC Goa."

"But that’s why the win was important tonight, because it gives us even more confidence now. Now, we have to wait and watch the Punjab FC and East Bengal game, and I hope Punjab are fired up. If they don’t win, we have to go to Goa to get something. It’s a big ask, but we have won it at Salt Lake Stadium against Mohun Bagan, and we will be ready."

"When we go to Goa, we won’t sit back" - Owen Coyle

Owen Coyle also revealed that Ankit Mukherjee’s father had been unwell. Despite being granted permission to leave the team and visit his father, the defender insisted on playing.

The Chennaiyin FC head coach was full of praise for Mukherjee’s commitment during the press-conference.

"Ankit’s father was ill and taken to the hospital. He didn’t have to play this game. So, all credit to him, he really wanted to play today and to score the winning goal was fitting. I’ve told him to go home and visit his father, and hopefully he’s getting better."

With Chennaiyin winning their last three games, momentum is decidedly in their favor. Coyle discussed the winning mentality he aims to build at Chennaiyin FC and expressed his belief in playing attacking football. He intends to maintain this approach when they travel to Goa, despite needing only a point from their final game.

"I had a lot of players branded as misfits at Jamshedpur FC as well. People need a chance and a coach who can trust them. Of course, mistakes happen, but when the players know they have the trust of the coach, the mistakes won’t happen again."

"We haven’t achieved anything yet, but what we have shown is a tremendous appetite for learning and a desire to improve. When we go to Goa, we won’t sit back, but we will go and play to win because that’s what we are trying to build at this club; that winning mentality."

Sportskeeda also had the opportunity to catch up with Rafael Crivellaro after the game. The Brazilian playmaker expressed his satisfaction with their recent performances and lauded the team’s character.

“It’s still not finished, but I’m very proud about what we did. This team and fans deserve all these results. The defeat to Hyderabad FC was shocking, but we bounced back and showed character, which is really important.”

Chennaiyin FC, who are currently three points ahead of East Bengal FC, will face FC Goa on Sunday, April 14, which could potentially decide their playoff fate this season.