"I don't think any other team created so many chances against Mumbai City FC," says Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna

Kerala Blasters slumped to defeat once again in the 2020-21 season of Indian Super League (ISL) as Mumbai City FC emerged 2-0 victors. This was their fourth loss this season.

Mumbai City FC scored two goals against Kerala Blasters in the first 11 minutes. Costa Nhamoinesu mistimed his sliding tackle to bring Hugo Boumous down in the box and Adam le Fondre converted the spot-kick in the 3rd minute.

Hugo Boumous chased a 70m long ball from Ahmed Jahouh and slotted it past Kerala Blasters' goalkeeper Albino Gomes in the 11th minute to double the tally for Mumbai City FC.

Kerala Blasters' coach Kibu Vicuna was not pleased with his side's performance in the starting minutes of the game. Speaking to the media, he said:

"Today we lost the game in the first eleven minutes. We cannot concede two goals against a fantastic team like Mumbai City FC so early. We are conceding and not scoring. I think we had some very good chances to score and get back (in the match)."

At the same time, the Kerala Blasters coach appreciated the effort his boys put up. Creating so many chances against an in-form team like Mumbai City FC was indeed a positive sign.

"The good news is that I don't think any other team created so many chances against Mumbai City FC. This is a very good team and this is a good point. We created through set-pieces and after pressing the ball. We created chances but couldn't score. We have to work on this aspect," he said.

Liked the attitude of the team in the second half: Kibu Vicuna

Sahal Abdul Samad (in yellow) in action against Mumbai City FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters looked more lively in the second half of the match and could have pulled back a goal or two against Mumbai City FC. Sharing his half-time talk with the players, Kibu said:

Advertisement

"I reminded the players the game against NorthEast (United FC). We were leading 2-0 and the game finished 2-2. Why not do the same situation tonight or even win the match? We were more proactive, fought till the end, and didn't give up. I very much liked the attitude of the team in the second half."

Sahal Abdul Samad created two opportunities for himself in the match. However, Amrinder Singh's valiant saves prevented him from scoring a goal. On Sahal's abilities, Kibu said:

"Sahal (Abdul Samad) is a very good player. He knows that but he needs to work in the finishing. He is going to improve and play better with every match."