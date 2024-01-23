"I feel amazed seeing the talent that they possess" - NorthEast United's Nestor Albiach on the exciting young players in their squad

NorthEast United FC sailed to a massive 4-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in their final Group B encounter in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Parthib Gogoi, Mohammed Bemmamer, Redeem Tlang, and Jithin MS scored goals to give the Highlanders a massive advantage over the Tuskers. Dimitrios Diamantakos pulled one back in the 70th minute.

One of the players who made a huge impact for NorthEast on the night was striker Nestor Albiach. Despite not bagging a goal, the Spaniard was fabulous with the ball at his feet and instrumental in bringing other attackers into play.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Albiach outlined how happy he felt seeing the youngsters come into their own and showcase their potential to the world.

Albiach was pleased that his team ended up on the winning side and was practically grinning from ear to ear when Sportskeeda caught up with him.

"Oh, the youngsters were fantastic, weren't they? I feel amazed seeing the talent that they possess. They are brilliant with the ball at their feet, and have such maturity as well. It is unbelievable that they are so young and yet have such good awareness and decision-making skills. I am feeding off their energy and enjoying linking up with them," Albiach said.

"This is a massive win but the goal is to now go back into the ISL and move up the table" - Nestor Albiach

Nestor Albiach has been good for NorthEast United this season.

Nestor Albiach spoke about how good the communication has been between players and head coach Juan Pedro Benali. He also highlighted the importance of taking this momentum into the ISL and pushing for a place in the top four.

At the time of writing, the Highlanders are ranked in the sixth position of the league table with 12 points to their name. Their immediate neighbours Mohun Bagan Super Giant are perched one spot above them with 19 points inside their kitty.

The 31-year-old Albiach, who was brought in by the Highlanders in the summer transfer window, will have new signing Tomi Juric to compete with for a spot in the first XI now. However, being the consummate professional that he is, he is expected to take it in his stride.

"I think the team has bought into what coach Benali wants us to do. He has expressed what he wants from us, and we have understood. The communication between him and the players is very open and straightforward," Albiach continued.

"This is a massive win, of course, but the goal is to now go back into the ISL and move up the table. We are in the sixth position of the standings now, and have to move up to the top-four spot. It is important for us to take this momentum from here and push for even better performances in the ISL," he added.