"I feel happy playing against my former club" - Odisha FC's Lenny Rodrigues on facing FC Goa | Indian Super League 2023-24

Lenny Rodrigues, who moved to Odisha FC from FC Goa in the summer transfer window, faces an uphill task when he comes up against his former club in a potential title-deciding clash in the ISL in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The Kalinga Warriors, who have lost once and won once against the Gaurs this season, will be keen on taking an early lead over them on this occasion and staying on the front foot at all times.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Rodrigues said that he is pleased to play against his former club.

"I feel happy playing against my former club. The best thing is to play under Coach Sergio Lobera, who is always helpful to the youngsters and to me as well. Tomorrow's game will be very important for us. We have to play well and pick up all three points from this game," said Rodrigues.

"In training, we follow what our coach instructs us to do. All of us are professionals and everyone knows what to do and what is required of them. I think we will be able to win this game if all of us focus on the task at hand and try to do as well as we can. Keeping the momentum going in our favour is the key, I feel," he added.

Odisha FC are the favorites against FC Goa on Friday

Lenny Rodrigues in training for Odisha FC this season.

Odisha FC, despite being placed in the first position of the league table at the moment with 30 points, know that things will not come easy for them by any means.

Their closest challengers for the Shield, FC Goa, have played three games less and are just three points away from them.

On Friday, the team that keeps its focus till the very end will be able to triumph over its opponents. For Odisha, playing at home will hold a certain appeal, and the Gaurs need to be aware of this threat.