"I feel very welcome here" - Real Kashmir FC's Jeremy Laldinpuia recounts footballing journey | I-League 2023-24

Midfielder Jeremy Laldinpuia, who has etched his name for Real Kashmir FC with his stellar showing in the middle of the park this season, knows that the I-League campaign is far from being over.

His wide runs as well as passes to pick out colleagues from further afield have often held the side together like glue, and the young Mizo smiles sheepishly when asked about what makes him tick.

Recounting his journey with Sportskeeda, Laldinpuia shared that the dressing room environment is brilliant at Real Kashmir FC and that he enjoys turning out for the club.

"After playing for Aizawl FC, I went and played in the Calcutta Football League for Diamond Harbour Football Club. Then, I got a contract from Real Kashmir saying that they wanted me for a year. Now I am here," said Laldinpuia.

"The environment in the dressing room is very good. All the players are very close to each other. We have a lot of fun with each other, both on and off the field. The temperature and weather are also good, and I feel very welcome here. It is quite an enjoyable experience," he added.

"For me, there is still a chance" - Jeremy Laldinpuia on winning the I-League this season

Asked by this correspondent how he prepares for every game that he plays, Laldinpuia did not shy away from sharing that he likes to focus a lot on his hydration, nutrition, and recovery.

The 23-year-old also mentioned that although Mohammedan SC have drawn away from the Snow Leopards by a margin of nine points at the time of writing, Real Kashmir still have a chance at trying to usurp the I-League title.

"Before every match, I try to drink a lot of water, and concentrate for an hour on our game. I watch some videos of our opponents and try to see where their strengths are and what their weaknesses are. The idea is to get some knowledge about our opponents," said Laldinpuia.

"For me, there is still a chance (of winning the I-League). Everything is possible with God. We believe in Him and we will keep working hard and put in our best efforts. It is not going to be easy, but we believe that it can still be done," he added.

Laldinpuia also seemed greatly pleased by the fact that Kashmir are playing a home game after a long time away from the city of Srinagar. To be sure, the Snow Leopards last turned up at the TRC Ground in the city on December 16, 2023.

Taking on Yan Law's Delhi FC is not going to be an easy task by any means for Real Kashmir, but they have prepared extensively for the challenge that lies ahead of them and will take to the pitch with attrition in their mind.

"It is a home game after a long time spent away from Srinagar. We feel very excited to play at home and we will give our best. We will want to give hope to the fans too. We will give our best, that is what I can assure you," he signed off.