"I am very happy with my adaptation here in India" - Sreenidi Deccan star William Alves on playing in the I-League

Sreenidi Deccan FC, who missed out on qualifying for the Indian Super League last season by a whisker and had to settle for second position in the I-League, have hit the road running in this campaign.

At the time of writing, they stand on top of the league table with 16 points to their name. Giants Mohammedan SC also have the same number of points in their kitty but the Deccan Warriors' goal difference separates the two teams. Interestingly, the two teams will now clash in Calcutta on Sunday (December 3).

One of the biggest signings that the Deccan Warriors made this season was that of William Alves de Oliveira, who is simply known as William Alves.

The Brazilian, who has played in countries as varied as Saudi Arabia, Portugal and Slovenia along with his home nation, has managed to settle in well at his new home in the city of pearls.

"I am very happy with my adaptation here in India - it is a very welcoming country. The club has given me all the support so that I can play my best football and in a short time, I have already made great friends which has helped a lot in the beginning of this adaptation," Alves said ahead of the game against Mohammedan SC.

"I have adapted to the physicality of the league and picked up the pace of the game. I feel 100 percent ready to help the team," he added.

"My first objective is to elevate the club to the elite of Indian football" - William Alves

William Alves has settled in well in Hyderabad.

Sreenidi Deccan's head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto, who is known for his piercing technical nuances, was happy to give Alves some time to settle into the club before giving him a full start.

A lack of game time in the past meant that Alves was not quite up to the required match fitness in the early stages of the campaign, but he did make his first start against TRAU which Sreenidi won 5-0.

Alves bagged his first goal for the club in the next game against Rajasthan United from a scrappy corner. Sreenidi came back from an early setback to win that game 2-1.

"We never forget the first goals we score and even more so that particular moment," Alves grinned. "I was very happy with the goal and being able to help our team in some way with the victory."

"My first objective is to elevate the club to the elite of Indian football and the other goals will follow naturally with the help of my companions," he concluded.