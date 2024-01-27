"I hope we’ll get the chance to play together again soon, Kaka!" - Parthib Gogoi shares an emotional farewell post for brother Pragyan

NorthEast United FC's Parthib Gogoi has penned down an emotional farewell post for his elder brother, Pragyan Gogoi, after the latter mutually parted ways with the Highlanders on Friday (January 26).

Parthib, NorthEast United FC's right winger, stated that he has always looked up to his brother and added that playing alongside him was a dream come true moment. The youngster also expressed his desire to play with Pragyan again.

The post's caption read:

"Kaka! Just wanted to say a big farewell and thank you for being an amazing mentor to me. I’ve always looked up to you and playing football with you has been a dream come true. Even though you’re leaving the club, I hope we’ll get the chance to play together again soon. Wishing you all the best in your future. ❤️"

Parthib Gogoi, who will be turning 21 on January 30, joined NorthEast United FC in September 2022. Since then, he has gone on to represent them in 35 matches, scoring 11 goals apart from his two assists so far.

The youngster has certainly caught the attention of many in the Indian football fraternity with his exceptional performances on the pitch, especially in this season of the ISL and the Indian Super Cup.

A glimpse of Pragyan Gogoi's football career so far

The 25-year-old Pragyan Gogoi, who joined NorthEast United FC in October 2020 on a three-year deal, has represented the club in 43 matches.

Having started his footballing career with the Shillong Lajong Under 18s, the Sivasagar-based central midfielder moved to Kerala Blasters Under 18s whom he also captained. Also, under him, the Kerala Blasters Reserves team went on to clinch their first-ever Kerala Premier League title in the 2019-20 edition of the tournament.

Now that he has exited NorthEast United FC, Pragyan will be hoping for an even better and brand new journey in his footballing career with his next club.