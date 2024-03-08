"I invite him to come and see our games, but he doesn’t come" - NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali lashes out at Igor Stimac

NorthEast United FC boss Juan Pedro Benali has lashed out at Indian head coach Igor Stimac for not attending the club's matches despite being invited.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after his side's 1-0 defeat at home against Punjab FC on Thursday, March 7, Benali stated:

"I invite the national team coach to come and see our games. But he doesn’t come. He should go to every stadium, talk to coaches and watch games."

There is widespread criticism from the fans and pundits of the Indian footballing fraternity of Igor Stimac for his absence from attending club matches.

"I don’t think Igor Stimac even knows the names of the players of our team" - Juan Pedro Benali

Meanwhile, Igor Stimac on Thursday, announced a list of 35 probables for the Blue Tigers' upcoming two crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup round two Asian qualifiers against Afghanistan. The matches are scheduled to be played on March 21 (in Abha, Saudi Arabia) and 26 (in Guwahati).

Notably, there were no NorthEast United FC players in the list announced by the Croatian which frustrated Benali, who opened up by saying:

"It's not just about NorthEast United, I don't know if anyone from here deserves to be in the list. I don’t think he even knows the names of the players of our team. Same with Punjab FC too. He should watch all the games."

Benali asserted that someone like Jithin M.S. would be a good fit for the national team and went on to add:

"I think Jithin is a good fit for the national team. I am not saying he thinks of us as a small club or anything, but he doesn't watch the games. He only watches big games like derby."

India are currently placed third in Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round 2 Asian qualifiers with three points from two matches. After a lackluster 2023 AFC Asian Cup performance in Qatar, Stimac's men need to produce positive results against Afghanistan, given the fact that they still have a very good chance of making it to the second round.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC are eighth in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table with 20 points from 18 matches, trailing sixth-placed Bengaluru FC by a solitary point.