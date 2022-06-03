"I am just another player trying to do my job" - ATK Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco not ready to label himself a 'superstar'

If Liston Colaco needed a campaign to announce his arrival in Indian football, the 2021-22 Indian Super League season was definitely it. The ATK Mohun Bagan starlet took the ISL by storm as he scored eight goals and racked up four assists in 22 matches.

The 23-year-old winger carried forward his form into the AFC Cup. Liston registered four goals and two assists, including a hat-trick against Bangladesh heavyweight Bashundhara Kings, in three games.

With his recent goalscoring streak, the young forward has immediately become a messiah for a lot of Indian fans, who hope Liston will provide the solution to the national team's goal-scoring woes.

In a conversation with the AIFF media team, the Goa-born forward was asked what he thought of the fans labeling him as a 'superstar'. Liston Colaco replied:

"I never ever think likewise. I am just another player in the team trying, and working hard to do my job. Most importantly, I have just started my career as a professional player, and there is a long way to go."

"Never ever in my life will I consider myself a superstar. My mantra in life is simple – keep my head down and feet on the ground, and continue working hard."

Confident to make it to the AFC Asian Cup 2023: Liston Colaco positive ahead of India's run in qualifiers

Although Liston Colaco seems to have his head in the right place, it is impossible to remotely deny that the Goa-born winger is a crucial part of the Blue Tigers.

India have lost their last three international friendlies going into the crucial qualifiers. Igor Stimac's men now need Colaco to come out firing on all cylinders.

The ATK Mohun Bagan youngster has always been an exciting winger but what turned him into a lethal finisher? What has changed? Liston Colaco told the AIFF media team.

"It's difficult for me to comment [on what changed]. Maybe my coaches and teammates will be in a better position to speak about it. But I feel my temperament as a professional footballer on the pitch has improved. I hope it keeps on improving."

If India are to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023, the Blue Tigers will need a lot more than just goals from Colaco. When asked if he thinks the national side will make it through to the main tournament, the young winger replied:

"We are confident of winning our matches in the qualifying stages and making it to the AFC Asian Cup 2023. That's the target, and if I may reiterate – the sole target. Playing in front of our fans -- that too in Kolkata will be an added advantage for sure."

