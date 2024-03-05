"I just saw the ball, turned my head and it went in!" - Makan Chothe ecstatic after scoring his first ISL goal for Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC ended their 11-game losing streak when they finally managed to take a point from NorthEast United in the ISL at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Monday.

Makan Chothe was the star for the Nawabs as he led their comeback with a brilliant header in the 70th minute that went into the Highlanders' net. Making the most of Abdul Rabeeh's cross from the right wing, the 24-year-old leapt high to nod home his first goal for the Nawabs in the ISL.

This was his second goal for Hyderabad after he had scored a beautiful curler against Sreenidi Deccan in the Kalinga Super Cup in January.

Chatting with Sportskeeda after the game, Chothe elaborated on what was going through his mind when that fateful cross came in.

"I am very happy to score my first goal for Hyderabad in the ISL. I hope that we can keep going in our next game against Chennaiyin. It was due to the hard work of all my teammates, and I am happy that I could score and help my team. This is what we work hard for, and thankfully, it paid off today," said Chothe.

"Our coach (Thangboi Singto) had already told us that we needed to be in the box as much as possible. I was in the area and knew that the ball would come. What a beautiful ball it was from (Abdul) Rabeeh. I just saw the ball, turned my head and it went in!" he added.

"I want to dedicate my goal to my parents" - Makan Chothe

Makan Chothe warming up for Hyderabad FC. [Hyd FC]

Makan Chothe, who was asked to play as the center-forward against NorthEast after regular striker Joseph Sunny was ruled out with a calf injury, made the most of the chances that came his way.

The Chandel, Manipur-born attacker seemed to be on top of the ball whenever his teammates passed it to him, especially in the second half. He linked up well with them to create wide spaces in the final third.

"We are very happy in the dressing room. For the Chennaiyin game (whom Hyderabad face next), we are very motivated and will train hard. We will keep trying and I hope that we win the game or at least get a point from Chennai. It will be nice to put in a good performance in an away game," said Chothe.

Chothe, who was signed from FC Goa by Hyderabad in the summer transfer window this season, wanted to dedicate his first goal in the ISL for his new club to his parents.

"I want to dedicate this goal to my parents because they have always supported me and worked hard for me. I thank God for giving me a goal today; I am very, very happy. I cannot express it in words," he signed off.