"I just try to keep things simple and organise everyone from the back" - Amrinder Singh on Odisha FC having kept 7 clean sheets | ISL 2023-24

Odisha FC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, who is one of the best in the business in the ISL at the moment, is also their club captain.

Managing things from the back and keeping them simple has been Amrinder's mantra, as he spoke about what the Kalinga Warriors' next game against Mohun Bagan on Saturday means to him when he addressed the media on Friday.

"I think tomorrow's game will be quite different. When we played against them last time, they had a different team and a different system. We have to be ready for every situation. It will be a very good game for the fans and us. We have to focus on doing well as we are playing at home," said Amrinder.

When pointed out that his team has kept seven clean sheets in the ISL this season, the Mahilpur, Punjab-born shot-stopper said that the credit should go to all the members of his team.

"We are a team that loves to attack. But I am happy that we have kept 7 clean sheets. I am pleased with everyone in the team. It is very important how players do things together. I just try to keep things simple and organise everyone from the back," he elaborated.

"It is a new challenge and we have to be ready for it" - Amrinder Singh on AFC draw with Central Coast Mariners

Amrinder Singh clicked while training with Odisha FC. (OFC)

Amrinder has been on the radar of national team head coach Igor Stimac for quite some time now, although he has only played 13 games for the Blue Tigers yet.

His control and handling of the ball have often been talked about, and the 30-year-old has enough expertise in his bag to compete with the best in the business.

Odisha FC have been drawn with Australia's Central Coast Mariners in the inter-zone semifinal of the AFC Cup, and Amrinder said that his team will be prepared for that challenge.

"We watched their game yesterday. They (Central Coast Mariners) are a very good team and we are excited to play against them. As a player, it is a bit difficult when you don't have so much of time to recover and the schedule is cramped. As a player, as a human being, it is difficult but as coach (Sergio Lobera) says, it is a new challenge and we have to be ready for it," said Amrinder.