"I don't know what to say"- FC Goa head coach frustrated with refereeing after draw against Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa shared points in a 2-2 draw after a game filled with stunning goals, wrong decisions and comebacks. Jeakson Singh and Adrian Luna each scored one goal to give the Men in Yellow a comfortable lead. FC Goa soon equalized through goals from Jorge Ortiz and Edu Bedia.

The game was marred by poor officiating which cost the Gaurs dearly. The biggest blunder of them all perhaps came in the second half when Jorge Ortiz was denied a clear penalty. Instead, he was shown a yellow card for what the referee deemed play-acting.

Speaking about the same, FC Goa's head coach Derrick Pereira said:

“It was a clear penalty for me. Everybody on the bench could see that it was a penalty. On top of that, my player gets a yellow card. I don't know what to say. In the long run, he may get suspended and that can hamper our progression in the league.”

However, the coach is optimistic about his team going forward and reflected on their weaknesses. He said:

"We are looking to improve our team. I am sure once we get our players fit again, we will do better. This is the process going forward. I am happy with the way the playerss worked hard and put in the effort. We have to improve our decision making in the final third, that is the area we have to work on."

FC Goa deserve to be higher on the league table: Ivan Vukomanovic after draw against FC Goa

With this result, Kerala Blasters FC extended their unbeaten run to eight matches in the ISL 2021-22. However, the team would be disappointed with the draw since they blew up a two-goal lead in the first half. Kerala Blasters FC gaffer Vukomanovic gave his assessment of the match in the post-match press conference. He said:

"If we see the way both teams scored the goals in the first half, both the sides can live with one point. We wanted to win and our strategy was to press and make the difference in the front and score some goals."

He added:

"We have to continue to work hard to avoid bad moments. As a team, we are coming from far away considering the situation from last season and the beginning of this season. We have many things to work on and improve on and we will continue to do that."

The coach also heaved praises for his opponents and called them 'one of the best teams in the league.' He reminded us that a lot of matches were left and the team needs to continue building up on their good performances. He said:

"FC Goa is a team who is dominant against everyone. They are a team who plays with a possession philosophy. Defensively, we were solid and were running a lot. We knew this game would be tough and I think Goa is one of the best teams in the ISL. I feel they deserve to be higher on the league table. You can never predict what can happen during the game. We have to continue building up since we have many games in January."

Edited by Aditya Singh