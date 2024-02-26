"I know we didn't win World Cup" - Rahul KP on Instagram after Kerala Blasters FC's epic comeback win

Kerala Blasters FC winger Rahul KP put up an Instagram story following his team's epic 4-2 comeback victory over FC Goa on Sunday, February 25, in Kochi.

The Men in Yellow were down 2-0 just 17 minutes into the game as Rowllin Borges and Mohammad Yasir scored early on. The hosts couldn't find a breakthrough throughout the first half, but their dramatic comeback started just six minutes into the second half with Daisuke Sakai's goal making it 2-1.

It was followed by skipper Dimitrios Diamantakos' brace which gave Ivan Vukomanovic's men a 3-2 lead. Fedor Cernych then made it 4-2 with his 88th-minute strike as the Kerala Blasters FC scripted one of the most memorable comeback victories of all time in the ISL against a quality FC Goa side.

Meanwhile, a pumped-up 23-year-old Rahul KP took to his official Instagram handle and posted a story that read,

"I know we didn't win World Cup but 2 and half minutes silence for all the people who didn't come to the stadium today."

The official attendance of the game was 18,857. Here is the screenshot of his Instagram story:

Kerala Blasters fourth in ISL table

With this victory, Kerala Blasters FC are now placed fourth in the 2023-24 ISL points table with 29 points from 16 matches, and are trailing league leaders Odisha FC by three points.

Although the Blasters were at the top towards the end of the first half of the ongoing ISL edition, defeats in the first three matches after the league's restart saw them slip down the standings.

Nevertheless, if they can carry on this winning momentum in the remaining matches, they can certainly lay hands on that elusive silverware towards the season's end.