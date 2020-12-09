I-League 2020-21: Gokulam Kerala FC's fixtures revealed

Gokulam Kerala FC's 2020-21 I-League fixtures have been revealed.

The Malabarians begin their I-League campaign against neighbours Chennai City FC on the opening day of the season on January 9th at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

The fixtures for the first ten rounds of the new I-League season have been announced, with the schedule for the next stage of the competition to be released later.

Kolkata will host all the games in the upcoming I-League season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The matches will be played at only three venues, namely the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kalyani Municipal Stadium and Kishore Bharati Krirangan. All players and officials from the local organising committees will be operating from within the safety of a bio-secure bubble.

“We are about to experience a new version of the Hero I-League this time as all the teams will be operating from within the bubble,” said AIFF League's CEO Sunando Dhar.

Sunando Dhar continued in this regard:

“It will indeed be a unique experience for all the players, coaches and officials involved. Of course, we would have loved to have had fans in the stands, but due to the current circumstances, that would not be possible. I just want to convey to all the fans that we will all be there for each other in spirit. I wish all the teams the best ahead of the tournament."

All I-League matches of the new season will be broadcast live on 1Sports and streamed live on social media/OTT.

Advertisement

I-League 2020-21: Gokulam Kerala FC's fixtures for the first ten rounds

The first ten 2020-21 I-League fixtures of Gokulam Kerala FC are as follows:

January 9 - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC - 7:00 PM, Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

January 14 - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Roundglass Punjab FC - 2:00 PM, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

January 20 - Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:00 PM, Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

January 25 - NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 7:00 PM, Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

January 30 - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC - 7:00 PM, Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

February 8 - Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 7:00 PM, Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

February 13 - Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 2:00 PM, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

February 19 - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows - 7:00 PM, Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

February 23 - Sudeva Football Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:00 PM, Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

TBD: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers.