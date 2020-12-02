I-League 2020-21: Gokulam Kerala rope in striker Saliou Guindo; name captain and vice-captain for upcoming season

I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC have completed the signing of Malian striker Saliou Guindo ahead of the upcoming season of the league.

The 24-year-old player previously played for Albanian club Bylis Ballsh for two seasons where he scored 18 goals in 36 appearances. His experience of playing in multiple African leagues and his ability to score goals will come in handy for the Kerala-based club. He said:

“I am glad to sign for Gokulam Kerala FC. I have taken part in a training session already and the squad is full of young and vibrant players. I am ready to work hard and make sure that we bring the trophy back home."

Our striker from Mali is all set for the Indian challenge.

Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese said:

“Saliou is a quality striker. He has the skills to score with right and left foot. He is very fast. He has 11 goals in the Albanian league, which is a top-level league. He has also played for Mali national team. He is young and he has the quality to become the top scorer in India."

Gokulam Kerala appoint Mohammed Awal as captain, CK Ubaid as vice-captain

Gokulam Kerala further announced that they are appointing recent recruit Mohammed Awal as their captain and CK Ubaid as his deputy for I-League 2020-21.

Awal has represented his national side Ghana between 2013 and 2015. The player has played in various leagues across the globe.

Awal called it an honor to get the opportunity to lead the Malabarians.

“It is an honor to lead Malabarians in the upcoming season. I will do my job sincerely and the squad has already the belief that they can bring the title home."

Our captain and the team are determined to bring laurels this season.



Captain speaks

Ubaid CK has been a part of Gokulam Kerala since the last season. He played a pivotal role between the sticks last year and guided his side to the Durand Cup title.

Head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese was pleased to have them both as the leaders for the upcoming season. He stated:

“I congratulate both Awal and Ubaid. Awal is the most experienced player in his country. He has a strong personality and everybody in the team wanted him to be the captain. I believe this is the right choice by the players.”

Gokulam Kerala will leave for Kolkata on December 2. They will play the IFA Shield from December 6 followed by the I-League in January.

