I-League 2020-21: J&K Bank star trio to join Real Kashmir FC for upcoming season

I-League club Real Kashmir FC received a boost ahead of the upcoming season after players from J&K Bank were allowed to join the club, an official confirmed on Sunday.

Midfielder Adnan Ayoub was signed by the club while Farhan Ganie and striker Danish Farooq Bhat's contracts were extended ahead of the I-League 2020-21 season.

Farhan Ganie joined the Snow Leopards back in 2016 and went on to make 30 appearances for the club in the I-League, having found the net once.

The 25-year-old midfielder is a regular starter for the side and is expected to play a crucial role in the club's 2020-21 I-League campaign.

Jammu and Kashmir striker Danish Farooq also extended his contract with Real Kashmir FC after J&K Bank allowed the player to continue playing at the I-League club.

He joined the Snow Leopards in 2016 and has made over 53 appearances over the last few years. Danish has scored eight goals for RKFC so far and the club will be hoping that he nets in a few more goals in the upcoming season.

Other Signings of Real Kashmir FC

Real Kashmir FC recently announced the signing of midfielder Shakir Ahmed, Basit Bhat and goalkeeper Furqan Ahmad from various teams.

The team is preparing themselves ahead of the 2020-21 edition, which will take place behind closed doors due to COVID-19.

The club also extended the contracts of their defenders Shahid Nazir, Hyder Yousuf and midfielder Mehran Hilal. With several new faces and old players retained, RKFC have bolstered their squad to give their opponents a solid fight for the I-League trophy.

