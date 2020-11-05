I-League 2020-21: Mohammedan SC sign Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan

I-League side Mohammedan SC announced the arrival of Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan to the side on Thursday. Bhuyan primarily plays as a central defensive midfielder but can also shift to a central midfield role when needed.

Jamal Bhuyan is an FC Copenhagen youth product

Bhuyan was born in the Danish town of Glostrup in 1990. His parents had migrated to Denmark from Bangladesh in the early 60s. This allowed Bhuyan to begin his playing journey from Danish football.

He was part of the Brondby IF U-15 side and later moved to the FC Copenhagen youth team. Bhuyan graduated from the esteemed FC Copenhagen youth programme and penned his first professional contract with Danish second division side Hellerup IK.

He continued playing in the lower divisions of Danish football in clubs like BK Avarta and Avadoere IF.

Bhuyan returned to his home country of Bangladesh in 2014 when he signed with Seikh Jamal Dhanmondi. He has since played for Seikh Russel and Saif FC in the recent few years of his club career.

Jamal Bhuyan made his national team debut in 2013 against Nepal. Bhuyan scored the solitary goal against Qatar in the Asia Games 2018, which led to Bangladesh creating history by qualifying for the Asian Games knock-out stages for the first time.

The 30-year-old also does commentary on Facebook Watch during La Liga coverage with Joe Morrison and John Burridge.

Mohammedan SC have been promoted to the I-League for the first time since 2013, when they were relegated to the second division.

The team have a new management and a squad laden with experienced Indian and international stars.

Philip Adjah, Mohammed Fatau, Arijit Bagui, Manoj Mohammed, Asheer Akhtar, Moinuddin Khan, Sk Faiaz, Subhash Singh, Samuel Shadap, Gani Nigam and Himanshu Jhangra are some of the key players in the squad.

The Black Panthers will begin their I-League 2020-21 campaign in January in a closed-doors event in Kolkata.