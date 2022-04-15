I-League 2021-22: A rejuvenated Mohammedan SC beat Real Kashmir FC in the I-League

Kalyani Stadium witnessed a meeting of the two favorites, Real Kashmir FC and Mohammedan SC on Thursday. The match ended in 3-1 win for Mohammedan.

After securing a point against Rajasthan United FC, the Snow Leopards needed a win to ensure their progression towards the top half of the table. Meanwhile, the Black Panthers required a win after their thrashing against RoundGlass Punjab FC to ensure their fight to reclaim top spot in the league table.

Real Kashmir FC got two chances in the opening minutes as Ragav Gupta provided two back-to-back deliveries into the Mohammedan SC box but saw it get dealt with by the defense. However, it was the Black Panthers who struck first. Andelo Rudovic scored the opening goal of the game. T

he move was initiated by Marcus Joseph with a well-measured pass for the Montenegrin footballer. Andelo finished the move with a composed finish.

Milan Singh Ongnam had to be taken off after the midfielder took a blow and was replaced by Phrangki Buam. At the other end, Mason Robertson conjured two chances but former teammate Mithun Samanta came to the rescue of his side. Mohammedan SC were the ones dictating the game after the goal. Brandon Vanlalremdika had a chance to add a second goal but the Black Panthers winger was way off target.

It was an end-to-end affair as both teams managed to progress to the final third but were unable to cause any further damage. Marcus Joseph's attempt on goal was initially spilled by Real Kashmir FC custodian Niraj Kumar but managed to get to it in the second attempt.

Brandon Vanlalremdika tried to set up Andelo Rudovic on the flank but the latter was chased down by three defenders, who eventually managed to get the ball from him.

Real Kashmir FC's equalizer not enough to hold Mohammedan SC

The Snow Leopards started the second half in pursuit of an equalizer. Bhupender Singh was added to the mix in place of Thomyo L. Shimray. Real Kashmir FC goalkeeper Niraj Kumar initiated a counter-attack with a long throw for Bernard Yao.

Bernard whipped in a cross for Mason Robertson but the move was halted by Sujit Sadhu. However, David Robertson's team managed to score a goal moments later. Ragav Gupta's cross was headed by Bernard Yao and fell to Lalchhawnkima, who was at the back post. The defender made no error in heading it past Mithun Samanta.

Things turned gloomy for the Snow Leopards as Pratesh Chandrakant Shirodkar picked up a second yellow card and was given his marching orders after a foul on Wayne Vaz. At the other end, Marcus Joseph tried his luck on goal but his effort was wide off the mark.

The striker, however, was involved in the move that led to Sk. Faiaz's goal. He combined with Andelo Rudovic before the Montenegrin midfielderelder shot across the face of goal. Faiaz arrived from out of nowhere and tapped the ball over the line to secure a lead over the Snow Leopards.

Kshetrimayum Malemnganba Meitei was brought onto the pitch in place of Kousik Sarkar. Andrey Chernysov brought on Asheer Akhtar to replace Shaher Shaheen.

Both sides increased the tempo in the dying moments of the game with the Black Panthers ahead by a whisker. However, Sk. Faiaz's second goal secured the win for Andrey Chernysov's side. A low shot that was deflected off the defender wrong-footed Niraj Kumar and crossed the line.

The win kept Mohammedan SC in the contest for a table-top finish.

