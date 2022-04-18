I-League 2021-22: AIFF announces fans to be allowed to witness Phase 2 matches in selected sections of venues

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Monday that fans will be allowed to watch their teams take part in the Phase 2 matches of the ongoing I-League in selected areas of the venues from April 22. The announcement was made in view of the health parameters set by the Government of West Bengal, according to the Ministry of Health.

Sunando Dhar, CEO of the I-League, was quoted as saying in a media release:

“It gives us immense satisfaction to welcome fans into select stands in the stadiums for the Hero I-League 2021-22. We are grateful to the vast legion of fans for all their support during the tough times in our joint endeavor to move forward together. We are expecting an exciting fight on the cards – be it for the championship race or the relegation zone.”

Meanwhile, the league will continue to operate with all 13 participating teams functioning from within the bio-secure bubble. Fans won't be allowed to bypass through to the competition zone of the respective stadiums.

Teams to be divided into 2 groups in Phase 2 of league based on position on table

Based on the results in Phase 1, the teams will be divided into two groups — Group A and B. While the teams that finished in the top seven in Phase 1 will move into Group A, the others will be locked in a relegation battle in Group B.

Teams in their respective groups will face each other once in a round-robin format. The points of both the phases will be taken into account.

Gokulam Kerala FC are currently at the top of the table with 27 points from 11 games, followed by Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC, who have 26 points. RoundGlass Punjab FC, who will face the league leaders next, are third with 23 points.

