I-League 2021-22: Aizawl FC manage to edge past Real Kashmir FC in a closely contested encounter

Aizawl FC were up against Real Kashmir FC in their first encounter of Phase 2 in the I-League. The two sides squared off at the Naihati Stadium for this fixture. Aizawl managed to get through to a 3-2 win in a keenly contested match.

The People's Club concluded their Phase 1 journey at No. 10 in the table while the Snow Leopards were two places above them at No. 8. Both sides have had a turbulent season so far and were unable to establish any form of consistency in this edition of the tournament.

Aizawl FC were quick to grab a goal in the early moments of the game. Ramhlunchhunga whipped in a cross from the left flank. The ball found its way to Willis Plaza and the forward from Trinidad and Tobago made no mistake in scoring past Niraj Kumar in goal.

Yan Law's men looked more dominating in the opening exchanges. Players from the People's Club were far more comfortable with the ball at their feet than their opposition.

For David Robertson's side, Mason Robertson was the player making them tick. Kouassi Yao filled in to support Robertson from time to time but the Snow Leopards failed to make it to the final third.

They were either taking too many touches inside the box or not placing their crosses right. Mason Robertson had a chance from a dead-ball opportunity but Aizawl FC goalkeeper Anuj Kumar went across the goal to deny the Scot.

Yan Law's side managed to double their lead in the 36th minute. Samuel Lalmuanpuia delivered the ball into the box, towards the far post, which was headed back towards goal. Willis Plaza got his head on the ball but his attempt hit the crossbar, before hitting Niraj Kumar and going into his own net.

Real Kashmir FC's comeback spoiled by Aizawl FC's winner

David Robertson made three changes early in the second half. Samuel James Lyngdoh Kynshi, Ragav Gupta, and Kouassi Bernard Yao were taken off. They were replaced by Bikramjit Singh, Kshetrimayum Malemnganba Meitei and Rohmingthanga Bawlte respectively.

The second half saw Real Kashmir FC making some improvements in their attacking department. The Snow Leopards were far more offensive and kept the ball more in comparison to the first half.

Real Kashmir FC's resilience rewarded them with a goal in the 57th minute. Biktamjit Singh noticed Mason Robertson's run and attempted a long pass from his own half. Anuj Kumar came out of his line to stop Mason even though the defenders were nearby.

This decision cost his side and Aizawl FC conceded. Yan Law's team conceded a second goal in the same manner as the first. A long ball from the Real Kashmir FC half found Mason Robertson amidst a defensive lapse, and the the Scot found the chance to equalize.

Despite the equalizer turning the tide of the game, Aizawl FC were quick to bounce back. A cross from the right flank by Lalremsanga found Willis Plaza inside the box and the forward managed a clean header to give his side the lead.

The Snow Leopards found their rhythm in the second half but failed to carve another opening in the final third. They were forced to face defeat in the opening match of Phase 2.

