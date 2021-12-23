Aizawl FC announce squad for upcoming I-League season

I-League outfit Aizawl FC have announced their squad for the upcoming edition of the league, slated to commence on December 26.

The People's Club have named a 29-man squad for the I-League season that is scheduled to take place in Kolkata behind closed doors, similar to the previous edition.

The squad includes four overseas players who will represent the club this season. They are Uzbekistan defender Olim Jon Karimov, Côte d'Ivoire midfielder Bazie Armand, Cameroon striker Dipanda Dicka and Trinidadian striker Willis Plaza. Aizawl FC are likely to bank on the experience of the quadret and will hope they contribute to the team's success.

Among the Indian players, Samuel Lalmuanpuia is one to watch out for. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has represented Shillong Lajong, Minvera Punjab, Kerala Blasters FC, Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. Lalmuanpuia made his professional debut in 2015.

The young and bright prospect will look to make a name for himself by proving his worth in the upcoming I-League season.

Aizawl FC Squad for I-League 2021/22

Aizawl FC have formed their squad mainly around local talent and will look to help the youngsters climb up the ladder and break into the ISL and national side.

Their 29-man squad for the upcoming I-League season is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Lalmuansanga, Anuj Kumar, Vanlalhriatpuia.

Defenders: Lalfelkima, Melory Laldinsanga, Vanlalnghenga, SR Lallawmawma, K Lalmalsamwa, Lalhmummawia, Jones Lalthakima, Olim Jon Karimov.

Midfielders: Ayush Dev Chhetri, Joseph Vanlalhruaia, Lalengmawia, R Malsawmtluanga, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Thasiama, Rinreithan Shaiza, Bazie Armand.

Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, F Lalremsanga, Lalliansanga, Ramhlunchhunga, Jakob Vanlalhlimpuia, Lalremruata, Nikhil Mali, Dipanda Dicka, Willis Plaza.

Aizawl FC to start I-League campaign against Real Kashmir FC

Aizawl FC will begin their I-League 2021/22 campaign against Real Kashmir FC on December 27 at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. Both sides will look to start their campaign with a convincing victory.

