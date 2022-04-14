I-League 2021-22: Clinical Sreenidi Deccan FC buries Aizawl FC's championship hopes with 2-0 victory

Late goals from David Castaneda and Vanlalbia Chhangte were enough for Sreenidi Deccan FC to sink Aizawl FC in a must-win game for the latter on Thursday.

Yan Law's dream of making it into the I-League Championship playoffs was crushed after his side were made to rue their missed chances at the Naihati Stadium.

Rising to the occasion, Aizawl FC started the game on the offensive right away. Samuel Lalmuanpuia registered two early attempts from free-kicks for the Mizoram side. However, as the minutes rolled on, Sreenidi Deccan FC started to establish their foothold in the game.

The first chance of the game for the Vizag-based side came in the 17th minute. Shahabaaz Khan carved open the Aizawl FC defense with a darting run and laid the ball off for Konsam Phalguni. The midfielder's right-footed attempt was blocked by Anuj Kumar in the goal.

Aizawl FC continued to dominate the proceedings from there on in the first half. Yan Law's men controlled the tempo of the game and upped the ante after the cooling break.

In the 35th minute, Ramhlunchhunga pulled off a nutmeg near the goalline and sailed in a looping cross. SDFC goalkeeper Aryan Lamba completely misjudged the trajectory of the ball before it landed in the back of the net. However, the goal was ruled out due to a foul in the box.

Minutes later, Ramhlunchhunga created another opportunity from the left and sent in a cross for David Lalhlansanga. The young forward couldn't get his shot away and the on-rushing keeper gobbled the ball.

David Castaneda and Vanlalbia Chhangte make Aizawl FC rue their missed chances

Coming out after the break, Yan Law opted to replenish his side with attacking substitutions. Lalliansanga replaced Lalhlansanga and Rinreithan Shaiza came on for Lalhmangaihkima. Meanwhile, Arijit Bagui was taken off by Sreenidi Deccan with Chungnunga Lal taking his place.

The game saw another chance for Aizawl FC go begging as Remsanga failed to connect with the header to put the People's club ahead. Sreenidi Deccan grew stronger as the half went on and enjoyed a purple patch.

Phalguni Singh’s deflected shot ended up in the back of the Aizawl FC net in the 59th minute. However, the goal was ruled out as the offside flag went up against Ogana Louis, who obstructed the keeper's vision.

The game was seemingly heading towards a stalemate after Aizawl FC seemed to be out of energy after gallantly attacking throughout the game. However, in the 82nd minute, David Castaneda was pulled down inside the box by Lalthakima and the referee pointed to the spot.

Sreenidi Deccan FC had a glorious opportunity to grab the lead and the Colombian didn't disappoint. Castaneda calmly took the penalty kick and scored his ninth goal of the season.

Minutes before the final whistle, Sreenidi doubled their lead through substitute Vanlalbiaa Chhangte. Castaneda skillfully kept the ball in play on the left flank and hit a low cross for Vineeth Velmurugan, who passed the ball to Chhangte. The substitute did well to shift his weight and blast the ball home.

Yan Law's men were made to rue a truckload of missed chances as the Andhra Pradesh club cruised to victory. Aizawl FC have played all their league stage matches and are out of Top 7 contention. They will play in the relegation playoffs while Sreenidi Deccan are well-placed in the fourth spot.

