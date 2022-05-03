I-League 2021-22: Dominant Rajasthan United FC make a comeback against Sreenidi Deccan FC

Sreenidi Deccan FC took on Rajasthan United FC in their I-League Phase 2 encounter at the Kalyani Stadium on Monday. The Deccan side had secured only two points from their last three games while the debutants had won only one of their last three games.

The two sides started the match with equal intensity, looking to dominate one another right from the very start. Rajasthan United FC were quick to close down their opponents, especially after losing possession. Sreenidi Deccan FC chose to focus on their defensive shape after losing the ball.

Rajasthan United FC's attacks were mostly developed from the flanks, with full-back Abhishek Ambekar dominating the left side of the pitch.

Ambekar almost created a chance for himself when he cut inside and took a shot with his weaker right foot. However, Sreenidi Deccan FC's goalkeeper was well-positioned at the near post to deal with the threat.

The Deccan side also had to deal with Francesc Bonet's side's pressing. It prohibited them from progressing with the ball and was a major issue in the middle and final third.

While Phalguni Singh was able to create a chance for David Munoz, Bhaskar Roy was quick to rush out of his line to get to the ball. Francesc Bonet's side steadily increased their intensity as the half progressed. They counter-pressed the opposition as soon as they lost possession.

Fernando Santiago's men used their bodies intelligently on certain occasions to protect the ball during attacks but were slow to arrive for the second ball. Amidst all of the action, the Deccans struck first and got ahead in the game. Louis Ogana's through ball found its way to Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, who made no error in converting the chance.

Rajasthan United FC were not one to sit back. After a corner was cleared, goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy initiated another attack and sent the ball to the left flank for Girik Khosla, who switched the attack to the right flank. Pritam Singh brought the ball down for Anil Chawan and t right-back turned to shoot with his left and managed to score despite having two defenders in the way.

Rajasthan United FC come out on top against Sreenidi Deccan FC

Fernando Santiago's side were pressed differently in the second half. Francesc Bonet's men allowed their opposition to build from one side while restricting the other passing lanes.

While the ball was played to the wings, the Rajasthan United FC players would close down the space. Sreenidi Deccan FC had more of the ball in the second half as they controlled the tempo of the game. However, they were unable to carve out a positive move in the final third.

Towards the end of the half, Fernando Santiago's men initiated a counter-attacking move but could not capitalize on it as Samad Ali Mallick's final touch let him down.

However, Rajasthan United FC managed to score a goal from out of nowhere. A free kick from their own half fell inside the Deccans box and Hamza Kheir was unable to deal with it properly. Pedro Manzi managed to slide the loose ball into the net, giving his side the lead in the dying moments of the game.

The match ended with Fernando Santiago Varela getting sent off and his team gifting three points to their opponents.

