"Every year we seem to be the favorites"- Real Kashmir FC head coach ahead of their I-League clash against Aizawl FC

IFA Shield champions Real Kashmir FC will begin their I-League 2021-22 campaign against Aizawl FC on Monday, December 27 at the Kalyani Stadium. The Snow Leopards are yet to get their hands on the trophy and will look to take their chances this season.

Real Kashmir FC head coach David Robertson, along with defender Abhash Thapa, addressed the media through a virtual press conference ahead of the team's season opener against Aizawl FC. The Scotsman did not seem moved at the idea of his side being considered the favorites. Robertson said:

"Every year we seem to be favourites. We haven't won it yet. Our philosophy is that we take one game at a time."

He added that his side's participation in the IFA Shield has given them much-needed confidence. He added:

"It [playing and winning the IFA shield] gives everyone confidence . Like I said, we've played 4 I-League teams and managed to beat them. We had a very successful pre-season."

Real Kashmir FC coach reflects on the team's pre-season

David Robertson seemed pleased with his side's preparation during the pre-season. The hard work amounted to the side successfully defending the IFA Shield. This adds to the team chemistry and overall morale of the Snow Leopards, who will look to start their I-League 2021-22 campaign with a win.

Head coach David Robertson shared insight on how his side prepared for the season. He said:

"We started off with 5 weeks in Kashmir. Gave the new players a chance to see Srinagar and train on our pitch at the TRC which unfortunately, we haven't gotten to use this season. But obviously, Kashmir has a different weather, higher altitude and it helps you become mentally tough. We came to Kolkata and played a number of friendliness and then we had success in the IFA Shield."

Defender Abhash Thapa was in line with his coach's thoughts. The 23-year old was confident that winning the shield stands the team in good stead as they look to get their hands on the I league trophy this season.

Edited by Prem Deshpande