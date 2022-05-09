I-League 2021-22: Gokulam Kerala FC edge closer to retaining their crown after triumphing over Rajasthan United FC

Gokulam Kerala FC was hosted by Rajasthan United FC at the Naihati Stadium for a contest that eventually went the way of the reigning champions with a 1-0 scoreline. A Jourdain Fletcher header in the first half sealed the deal for Vincenzo Alberto Annese's side, taking them closer to retaining the title.

GKFC are now at 40 points from 16 matches, six ahead of the second-placed Mohammedan SC who have also played 16 games.

Rajasthan United FC initiated proceedings in their usual manner, keeping the ball and playing in their half with the intention of opening up a channel to progress the ball.

The Malabarians maintained their pressure from the opening minute, making it difficult for Francesc Bonet's side to utilize possession in the manner that they wanted.

Gokulam Kerala FC's midfield was controlled by Emil Benny and Jithin MS. The Malabarians did not seem to be impacted by the absence of Sharif Mohammad and Luka Majcen.

Rajasthan United FC had most of their attacks coming in from the left flank. Meanwhile, the Malabarians kept on changing lanes and switching their game from one flank to another in order to disorient the opposition's defensive setup.

As a result, they managed to outnumber their opponents in various zones and almost went ahead with Jithin's effort. But the midfielder's attempt hit the post and came back.

Francesc Bonet's side found it very difficult to make it into the opposition's half because of the constant pressure they were under. Omar Ramos, who usually dominates midfield, was not allowed free space in the center of the park.

One of Rajasthan United FC's moves was intercepted and a counter-attack was on. Jourdain Fletcher was set free with a defense-slicing pass but Bhaskar Roy intercepted the move and rushed out of his line to clear the danger.

The Malabarians had wave after wave of attacks, piling up the pressure on the Rajasthan United FC defense. Fletcher operated from the left flank and was a constant threat with his movement into the box. He was fouled by Anil Chawan just outside the box.

It seemed like a penalty at first but the referee pointed to a spot outside the box. Ahmed Razeek presided over the ball and delivered a freekick into the box. All the Gokulam Kerala FC players moved in a manner that dragged the defenders along with them and left Fletcher with a free header to score.

After the goal, the Malabarians sat deep inside their own half, allowing Rajasthan United FC to commit more men forward. But the half ended with Vincenzo Alberto Annese's men taking the lead into the dressing room.

Gokulam Kerala FC dominated proceedings against Rajasthan United FC

The Malabarians added up in numbers in both departments i.e., attacking and defending. Vincenzo Alberto Annese's side looked for an opportunity to double their lead in the second half.

Rajasthan United FC weren't too far behind in terms of looking for an equalizer as well. Saradar Jakhonov's long-ranger flew over the crossbar after his teammates set him up following some close one-touch passes.

Gokulam Kerala FC were sound in defense, intercepting their opposition's moves and slowing the tempo of the game down as they recovered possession.

Their midfield line delayed the build-up of Rajasthan United FC by closing them down. Their performance allowed them to pick up all the points from the game, taking them closer to another I-League title.

