I-league 2021-22: Gokulam Kerala FC pip Sreenidi Deccan FC to go top of the table 

Gokulam Kerala FC held on to a narrow 2-1 lead against Sreenidi Deccan FC on Tuesday at the Kalyani Stadium. This puts them on top of the I-League 2021-22 points table.

The reigning champions opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the game through Bouba Aminou and then doubled the lead later in the first half. The Vizag-based side, however, came out stronger in the second half and pulled a goal back through David Castaneda (48′). Although Sreenidi grew desperate to restore parity, GKFC masterfully held on to the lead until the final whistle.

Right from the get-go, Gokulam Kerala FC started the match on the front foot and dominated the early proceedings. At the fourth-minute mark, the Malabarians won a corner kick. Presiding over the dead ball, GKFC skipper Sharif Mohammad curled in an inswinging floater. The goalkeeper misjudged the flight and centre-back Bouba Aminou rose highest to stab the ball home.

Even after taking the lead, Gokulam Kerala FC didn't let their foot off the gas. Jourdaine Fletcher made a headed attempt at goal in the 11th minute, but his effort went straight into the goalkeeper's hands. Minutes later, Sreenidi Deccan found a rare opportunity to trouble opposition keeper Rakshit Dagar when they won a freekick. Arijit Bagui stood over the dead ball situation and curled in a decent effort but Dagar was up to the task.

However, in the 31st minute, the Malabarians doubled their lead after they caught Sreenidi's backline napping. Luka Majcen set up Jourdaine Fletcher with a delightfully weighted ball. The Jamaican forward then outpaced the defenders and beat the goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation with ease.

After conceding the second goal, Sreenidi Deccan FC upped the ante and had a glorious opportunity to score through Colombian forward Castaneda. But his header went wide off the mark.

Gokulam suffered a massive blow when their goalscorer Fletcher was injured and had to be subbed off. Sreekuttan VS replaced the injured striker.

Gokulam Kerala FC masterfully resists a second-half onslaught from Sreenidi Deccan FC

Although Sreenidi Deccan FC looked out of ideas in the first half, they came out hungry and inspired after the break. In the 48th minute, David Castaneda pulled off a miraculous strike to reignite the hopes for Sreenidi. The Colombian striker attempted a curling left-footed effort from outside the box. The ball had all the power and precision in the world to evade the goalkeeper and bulge the net.

Now with the deficit down to a single goal, the club from Andhra Pradesh persisted with their charge. As the game entered its final ten minutes, the excitement reached a new high. Sreenidi Deccan kept applying pressure to the opposition. Gokulam Kerala FC opted for a cautious approach and started playing in their own half.

Sreenidi made a defensive error in the 82nd minute. Sreekuttan VS caught them on the break and found an open path to the goal. However, he made the incorrect decision to cross inside the box and Shibinraj Kunniyil saved the effort. As the final whistle was blown, Gokulam Kerala FC players erupted with joy as they went to the top of the table after their sixth win of the season.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit