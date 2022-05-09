I-League 2021-22: "I think it was a good season"-Mohammedan SC's head coach ahead of their clash against Rajasthan United FC

Mohammedan SC will be up against Rajasthan United FC in their next match. The Black Panthers are currently second in the table behind league-leaders Gokulam Kerala FC with a gap of six points between the two sides.

Head coach Andrey Chernyshov is hoping to see the Malabarians drop points in order to set themselves up for the final meeting between the two teams acting as a decider.

Head coach Andrey Chernyshov and captain Nikola Stojanovic were at the pre-match press-conference answering questions pertaining to the team's preparations ahead of their clash against Rajasthan United FC. Chernyshov, while hinting at a shot at the championship, stated that the side had a good campaign. He said:

"I want to analyze this season after the last game in the championship. I think it was a good season because we created a strong team, we started playing quality football and produced good results."

Speaking on Henry Kisseka's involvement in the upcoming fixture, Chernyshov said:

"Before every matchday, we sit with the medical team and the coaching staff to decide the best 11. Once we get the necessary confirmation on the availability of the players, we will decide how to approach our line-up for the game. If possible, Henry will start the game."

"Sreenidi is a good team"- Mohammedan SC head coach on his hopes that Sreenidi Deccan FC can stop Gokulam Kerala FC's run

The Malabarians will be up against the Deccans in their next game. Andrey Chernyshov is more focused on his team's performance than what Sreenidi Deccan FC can do against Gokulam Kerala FC. He said:

"We need to win our game first and after that we will see what happens between Sreenidi and Gokulam. Sreenidi is a good team."

Captain Nikola Stojanovic stated that there is no better motivation for the players than fighting for a championship. He added that the team will put on a fight till the last minute but not everything is in their hands.

Edited by Diptanil Roy