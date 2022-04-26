I-League 2021-22: Indian Arrows side stun Real Kashmir FC 2-1

Real Kashmir FC hosted Indian Arrows for their Phase 2 opener in the I-League at the Naihati Stadium on Monday. The Snow Leopards have had a turbulent first half of the campaign despite faring well in the IFA Shield, which worked as a preparatory tournament for the I-League.

David Robertson stated on many occasions that injuries have plagued his side's chances in the I-League. Meanwhile, Shanmugam Venkatesh's Indian Arrows have had their share of troubles as well. The side have displayed their abilities with the ball but struggle to make themselves tick in the final third.

This particular fixture saw the Indian Arrows start strong. Venkatesh's side showed dominance with the ball. They moved the ball around smoothly without being troubled by Real Kashmir FC.

However, the Indian Arrows players failed when it came to putting together a move in the final third. The Snow Leopards did not seem interested in pressing in the opposition half and were bent on sitting deep and soaking in pressure.

The Indian Arrows were awarded a freekick outside the box in the 12th minute. Parthib Gogoi stepped up to take it and delivered a curler over the wall that hit the crossbar after the goalie got his hands to it.

However, the ball fell close to the goal line and Sajad Hussain Parray made sure it crossed the line. The goal woke up the Snow Leopards, who were much more active in their pursuit of an equalizer.

At one point, Rohmingthanga Bawlte had the ball just outside the Arrows box. He delivered a cross into the box from the left side. Kshetrimayum Malemnganba Meitei met the cross and was able to put it past Syed Zahid.

Real Kashmir FC were struck with a blow when key player Mason Robertson went down on the ground and signaled to the bench that he had to be taken off. The Scot appeared to have pulled his hamstring and could not carry on. He was replaced by Thomyo L. Shimray.

Shanmugam Venkatesh's side looked more dominating midway through the first half. They closed down all the passing channels and impacted Real Kashmir FC's decision-making.

The Snow Leopards were forced to attempt aimless long passes that worked against them. The half ended with both teams walking into their dressing rooms with a goal each.

Gogoi's was the difference for Indian Arrows against Real Kashmir FC

David Robertson's team aren't a pressing side and they stuck to this idea against the Indian Arrows. However, Shanmugam Venkatesh's side used this to their advantage and controlled the spaces when they had the ball. Real Kashmir FC were slightly slow in adapting to the tempo of the game as well.

The side did manage to get a penalty midway through the second half. Pratesh Shirodkar initiated the attack and was fouled inside the box. Fran Gonzalez stepped up to take it and the Spaniard missed the target.

Venkatesh's side put together a series of passes before Vibin Mohanan picked out Parthib Gogoi. The forward scored past Niraj Kumar, giving his side the lead in this fixture.

The second half did not see too many developments from either of the teams. The match ended 2-1 in favor of the Indian Arrows, with Real Kashmir FC struggling to showcase their abilities for the majority of this encounter.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar