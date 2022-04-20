I-League 2021-22: League-leaders Gokulam Kerala FC sweep away RoundGlass Punjab FC's aspirations with a grand victory

Third-placed RoundGlass Punjab FC crossed paths with table-toppers Gokulam Kerala FC on the final match-day of Phase One of the I-League. The game took place on April 19 at the Kalyani Stadium.

The Warriors, since their defeat against Real Kashmir FC, have made a quick turn-around and have created a buzz coming into this game. Meanwhile, GKFC have been a treat for the fans with their imposing performances.

The two sides were separated by four points before this fixture and and a win for either side would change things.

RoundGlass Punjab FC kickstarted this fixture in their usual manner. They kept possession and moved the ball from one side to another in the hopes of unlocking Gokulam Kerala FC's defense. But as soon as the Malabarians found their tempo, the picture changed completely.

Vincenzo Alberto Annese's side almost took the lead in the game in the early moments. Attempts by Luka Majcen and Jourdain Fletcher would have found the net if not for Jaspreet Singh and the defenders ahead of him.

The Malabarians managed to take the lead in the 13th minute. After Fletcher's attempt was blocked on the line by the Warriors, the resulting corner found its way to Bouba Aminou, who got his marker Kurtis Guthrie to put his side ahead.

The goal changed the course of this fixture as Gokulam Kerala FC pushed the tempo up, pressing higher up the field and defending with conviction. Midfielders Emil Benny and Sharif Mohammad controlled the game very well.

RoundGlass Punjab FC's Joseba Beitia did his bit in gaining control over the midfield. Towards the end of the half, the Warriors seemed more desperate to score an equalizer before heading to the dressing room. But Ed Engelkes' men were unsuccessful in the final third. Aminou did not allow Guthrie any space to go beyond the defense to score.

The half ended with the wingbacks trying to produce an opportunity but the Malabarians' defense took care of them.

RoundGlass Punjab FC's equalizer turns inadequate against a determined Gokulam Kerala FC

The Warriors were able to make a comeback early in the second half. Kean Lewis' corner was turned into his own by Gokulam Kerala FC defender Aminou. The goal stabilized the encounter as both sides looked balanced. GKFC head coach Alberto Annese made a few substitutions. Jithin M.S., Emil Benny and Thahir Zaman were taken off. Zodingliana, Rishad and Sreekuttan Vs joined the action in their place.

Gokulam Kerala FC managed to add a second goal to their tally in the 63rd minute. A failed set-piece attempt let loose a counter-attack led by Jourdain Fletcher. Freddy Lallawmawma chased back to clear the danger but the midfielder could not keep up with the pace of Fletcher. Jaspreet came off his line to narrow the angle. But Fletcher eased the ball off to the on-rushing Majcen, who managed to make it look easy.

The Malabarians added a third courtesy of RoundGlass Punjab FC defender Josef Charles Yarney. The defender, in an attempt to clear the danger, put the ball into his own net.

Although the goal woke up the Warriors, they failed to manage a single chance in the opposition's box. The scoreline remained stagnant until the referee blew the final whistle.

