Legendary Indian goalkeeper Sandip Nandy joins Mohammedan SC as their goalkeeping coach

Mohammedan Sporting Club announced earlier today that the club had signed legendary goalkeeper Sandip Nandy as their goalkeeping coach. The news comes following the departure of their former coach Mihir Sawant.

Nandy has been a household name in Kolkata Maidan, plying his trade as a goalkeeper for both the Kolkata giants. He brings with him the experience of training keepers in the Indian Super League (ISL).

In the past, Nandy was associated with NorthEast United FC as their goalkeeping coach. He expressed his excitement about joining Mohammedan Sporting Club and said:

"Everyone knows the magnitude of the three pillars of Kolkata Maidan. Although I have featured for two of them, I haven't had the fortune of wearing the Mohammedan shirt in my playing days. I am delighted to have signed for Mohammedan Sporting Club as their goalkeeping coach."

Sandip Nandy's former colleague delighted at his appointment at Mohammedan Sporting Club

Mohammedan Sporting Club's honorary football secretary Dipendu Biswas featured alongside Nandy during his playing days. Biswas expressed his delight about acquiring the services of his former colleague. He said:

"It's a great deal for the club to have acquired the services of Sandip Nandy as goalkeeper coach. He has brought along with him the experience of working in the ISL. For us, playing in the ISL is the ultimate goal and hence having someone like Sandip, who has had experience in national colors as well for the big two works in the benefit of this club."

Also Read Article Continues below

The I-League is currently suspended after ab outbreak of COVID-19 amongst various teams. It will be interesting to see how the Black Panthers perform when the season resumes.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar