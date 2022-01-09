Luka Majcen pens contract with Gokulam Kerala FC

Gokulam Kerala FC seem unmoved by the halting of the I-League's 2021-22 season midway amid Covid-19 concerns. The Malabarians made way for Slovenian forward Luka Majcen to be a part of the squad for the I-League 2021-22 season and AFC Cup campaign.

Luka netted 11 times for Churchill Brothers and had two assists to his name to help the side reach second position, runners-up to eventual winner Gokulam Kerala FC. He later joined Bengaluru United in the I-League qualifiers and featured in three matches for them. He also featured for the team in the Bangalore Super Division, scored 13 goals and was crowned champions of the league.

On signing for the Malabarians, Luka said:

“I am happy to represent the champion team this season. Last year, Gokulam Kerala FC were our best opponent and I am glad to play under Coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese. This year, we will be eyeing to defend the title and also make a mark in the AFC Cup.”

Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese expressed his views on the recent signing. He said:

“Luka was a player whom I got impressed with last season and were in our radars since then. He is good with the ball, agile, and has a commanding presence in front of the goal. I believe he will be a valuable addition to our squad this season.”

Gokulam Kerala FC Club President delighted with the new signing

Club President VC Praveen was also thrilled at the new signing at the club. He said:

“We wanted a proven goal scorer and Luka Majcen fits that bill. He has already proven in the I-League. I hope we could make good progress in the league and AFC Cup competition with players like Luka. We welcome him to Malabar.”

The I-League has now been postponed amidst rising Covid -19 concerns and is likely to resume after six weeks. Gokulam Kerala FC have flown back to Kozhikode and will continue their training there. Luka Majcen has also joined the squad in preparation.

Edited by Diptanil Roy