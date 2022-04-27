I-League 2021-22: Mohammedan SC fail to hold onto the lead against RoundGlass Punjab FC

Mohammedan SC crossed paths with RoundGlass Punjab FC for their second clash of I-League Phase Two at the Naihati Stadium in Bengal on Tuesday, April 26.

The Black Panthers were able to pick up a point in their previous encounter against Sreenidi Deccan FC. Meanwhile, the Warriors collapsed at the hands of Gokulam Kerala FC.

The match kicked off with Mohammedan SC looking more dominant in the opening exchanges. But as the half progressed, the encounter became an evenly balanced tie with the contest solely fought amongst the midfielders of the two teams.

Ed Engelkes' side had their first opening on goal in this contest. Travis Major picked out Kean Lewis on the right. Lewis whipped in a low cross for Kurtis Guthrie, whose attempt was blocked point blank by the Black Panthers custodian.

At the other end, Marcus Joseph's attempt hit the post and the rebound was placed by Faisal Ali in the 22nd minute. But the lead did not stay for long either.

RoundGlass Punjab FC midfielder Maheson Singh turned after receiving a pass that allowed him some space behind the defender. He passed the ball to set Travis Major free on the left flank. The Australian winger cut inside but was fouled inside the box, leading to a penalty. Joseba Beitia stepped up to take it and wrong-footed Zothanmawia to score the equalizer in minute 24.

Mohammedan SC began dominating the game after conceding. Manoj Mohammad's cross wasn't dealt with properly by Akash Sangwan and the ball fell to Marcus Joseph. Joseph's shot hit the crossbar and came back off.

Joseph pulled the strings in the attacking phase. He combined with Brandon to open up space. Brandon spotted Faisal's run and eased the ball to him. Faisal's defense-splitting pass found Faiaz, who was unable to connect with the ball.

Mohammedan SC and RoundGlass Punjab fight to secure a draw

Marcus Joseph often dropped back from his position to aid Mohammedan SC's ball progression in the middle third. This unsettled RoundGlass Punjab FC's defense. The numerical superiority in the center disallowed the Warriors from progressing their play in the opposition's half.

Minutes into the second half, Brandon linked up with Faiaz to unlock space for Marcus Joseph. The Trinidad and Tobago striker launched a left-footed blow that missed the target by inches.

Marcus made another attempt on goal. This one was a powerful left-footer that was saved by Jaspreet Singh. However, the RoundGlass Punjab FC goalie was in some discomfort after making the save.

Most of the second half proceedings took place in the RoundGlass Punjab FC half. After waves of attacks by the Black Panthers, Chernyshov's side had a chance to score.

A cleared corner fell to Rudovic, who whipped in a cross from the right flank, which was initially brought down by Faiaz. He eased it off to Marcus Joseph. Joseph took a few touches before shooting past a few defenders and Jaspreet. The ball crossed the line, allowing the Black Panthers a narrow lead in the game at the 72-minute mark.

The Black Panthers could not hold onto their lead. Travis Major's run was spotted by a teammate and the ball was set in his direction. Major picked up possession and whipped in a cross from the right flank. Kurtis Guthrie got his head to it, rising above everyone in the box and equalizing for his team in the 82nd minute.

The match ended in 2-2 after 90 minutes allowing Gokulam Kerala FC free space to capitalize on at the top of the table.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit