Mohammedan SC head coach keen to bounce back after loss against RoundGlass Punjab FC in I-League 2021-22

Mohammedan SC will lock horns with NEROCA FC on Monday, April 18 in I-League 2021-22. The Black Panthers have been desperately looking for an opportunity to bounce back after their 1-3 loss against RoundGlass Punjab FC in their last match.

The defeat prevented them from regaining their spot at the top of the table. However, head coach Andrey Chernyshov has indicated that his side will turn things around soon.

Chernyshov answered a few questions from the media ahead of his side's I-League encounter against the Orange Brigade. He stated that it is not impossible to win each and every match.

"When we started this competition, people said that we must win all the games," he said. "This is a normal situation for us. That's because if you intend on winning something, you must first try to win every game. But this is football. You cannot always win."

The Russian football coach is not concerned with the results of the previous game and has said that it will not impact his side's performance against NEROCA FC.

"I don't think about previous games," he said. "Tomorrow is a new game. You cannot think about the past. When you have good players in your team, it is easy to prepare them mentally."

Mohammedan SC head coach feels confidence isn't an issue

Upon reflecting on the reasons for the outcome of their previous encounter against RoundGlass Punjab FC, the Black Panthers head coach said:

"This is not about confidence. You must analyze and look for the reasons for the loss."

The coach added that his side is not built around Marcus Joseph and Andelo Rudovic. It is a team effort and all the outcomes are a result of the same.

