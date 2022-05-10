I-League 2021-22: Mohammedan SC keep title hopes alive with clinical victory against Rajasthan United FC

Debutant Rajasthan United FC ended their I-League 2021-22 campaign with a 0-2 loss against Mohammedan SC, who are still in the running for the championship, at the Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday. Two identical goals from Brandon Vanlalremdika in each half were the difference between the two sides.

Coming into the game, Mohammedan SC needed a victory to keep their hopes of winning the I-League 2021-22 title alive. Hence, the second-placed team started the half with a hunger to win.

It didn't take long for them to break the deadlock. In just the second minute, Safiul Rahaman got into the box down the left. The Mohammedan SC midfielder squared the ball off for Brandon Vanlalremdika, who tucked it home to give the Black Panthers the early lead.

Rajasthan United were caught napping as Mohammedan completely pinned down the debutants in their own half. Throughout the first 45 minutes, the Black Panthers kept registering chance after chance.

In the 37th minute, SK Faiaz tapped home a cross from close range, hoping to double the lead. However, he was ruled to be offside. Going into the break, Mohammedan took control of the game and were cruising towards victory.

Mohammedan SC's Brandon Vanlalremdika completes his brace in the second half

Not much changed in the second half as Mohammedan almost scored after the restart. In the 48th minute, Andjelo Rudovic's corner from the left found Wayne Vaz unmarked in the box. The centre-back, though, failed to keep his header on target.

Mohammedan continued their surge forward and finally doubled their lead in the 56th minute. It was yet again Brandon who sneaked into the opposition box and tucked home a low cross from youngster Azharuddin Mallick. The former Mohun Bagan midfielder did well to beat Gurmukh Singh in a one-on-one situation to create room for himself.

Being two goals down, the warning bells were ringing for the debutants as they surged forward in numbers. Rajasthan had a handball call ruled out by the referee although replays showed otherwise.

Meanwhile, Azharuddin created another opportunity for himself in the 75th minute, when he was clear through on goal. However, his under-hit effort was comfortably saved by the keeper.

Before the referee blew the final whistle, Rajasthan had another chance in the 82nd minute to pull one goal back.

Pritam Singh and Shilton Dsilva played a brilliant one-two outside the box before the latter was set through on goal. However, Mohammedan custodian Zothanmawia rushed out bravely and parried Shilton's effort away.

Mohammedan, with just one game left to play, are currently three points behind Gokulam Kerala FC. However, the Malabarians need just a point from two matches to win their second consecutive title.

