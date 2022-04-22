Mohammedan SC head coach looks forward to a positive outcome in Phase 2 of I-League

Mohammedan SC will square off against Sreenidi Deccan FC in their first match of the second phase of the I-League on Saturday. The Black Panthers, who are second in the table, came out on top in their last meeting with the Deccans and will be eager to repeat their performance in the upcoming fixture.

Head coach Andrey Chernyshov and player Wayne Vaz answered a few questions from the media ahead of their upcoming encounter.

Chernyshov suggested that the race for the championship was still on when asked if his side could achieve a similar feat to Gokulam Kerala FC in the previous edition of the tournament. He said:

"It was another season and another story. But in football, anything can happen. You can be first all season and then lose the most important game and be second. We need one good jump but in football, it is very difficult."

Speaking about the positives from the team's performance in the first phase of the I-League, Chernyshov said:

"We are in the championship round. This in itself is a positive. In football, you may want to win every game but that is not possible. Sometimes you may face a very good team and fall short of your desired outcome."

Mohammedan SC's Wayne Vaz looking to take positives into Phase 2

Wayne Vaz has had a decent season with the Black Panthers. He stated his intentions for the second phase on behalf of his teammates:

"I think we've had a brilliant start to this campaign. That speaks for itself. We are eager to give our best for the second phase."

Chernyshov's side will be looking to upset the Deccans in their upcoming encounter in a bid to keep themselves in the race against Gokulam Kerala FC.

