I-League 2021-22: NEROCA FC come back from behind to secure 3-3 draw against RoundGlass Punjab FC 

NEROCA FC came back from behind to hold RoundGlass Punjab FC to a 3-3 draw in a six-goal thriller in their final game of the I-League 2021-22 season at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

While the Mohali-based club seemed to be gunning for glory with goals from Freddy Lallawmawma, Travis Major, and Robin Singh, the Orange Brigade managed to come back with an inspired second-half performance.

Punjab came into the game after two consecutive defeats while NEROCA FC had suffered three losses. Hence, both sides were eager to end their season on a high note. Although NEROCA dominated possession early on in the game, RPFC stabbed home the opening goal of the game in the 14th minute.

Robin Singh's hopeful cross from the left flank reached Kurtis Guthrie after opposition center-back Ben Nash made a mess of the situation in the box. Guthrie outmuscled Nash and laid off the ball for Freddy Lallawmawma, whose shot from the edge of the box evaded the keeper and rolled into the net.

Through Kurtis, RoundGlass had multiple half-chances right after the opening goal to double their lead. However, the English forward's 19th-minute header, off a scooped ball from Joseba Beita, struck the crossbar and went wide.

Meanwhile, the Imphal-based club created a chance for themselves when Juan Mera skipped past multiple defenders only to have his shot saved by Punjab custodian Jaspreet Singh.

The Mohali side scored against the run of play, in the 27th minute through Travis Major this time. Maheson Singh's right-footed corner was deflected by Robin Singh at the first post before being tucked home by Travis.

However, going two goals down gave NEROCA FC a wake-up call. The Manipur team pulled a goal back through Vicky Meitei, who sneaked in at the far post to stab home an inch-perfect cross from Juan Mera.

Minutes later, the Spaniard had an opportunity to equalize. However, Juan Mera beat his man with a dummy only to drag his shot wide. The former East Bengal star had another glorious chance in the dying minutes to restore parity but couldn't beat the keeper.

NEROCA FC center-back Ben Nash has his moment of redemption in the second half

Coming out after the break, Kurtis Guthrie had an early opportunity but his header went high and wide. In the 49th minute, RoundGlass Punjab FC restored the two-goal cushion through Robin Singh. The veteran forward did well to shape his body and bury the ball home after being set through by young Maheson.

What followed was a rampant effort from NEROCA FC to restore parity and end their season on a positive note. In the 54th minute, Peter Haokip was brought down inside the opposition box and the referee pointed to the spot. Juan Mera stepped up and humbled Punjab goalkeeper Jaspreet with an audacious Panenka.

The Northeast club kept pushing players forward and were finally rewarded in the 86th minute. Defender Ben Nash, who was at fault for Punjab's first goal, had his moment of redemption as the Ghanian international headed the ball home from a Juan Mera free-kick.

With the draw, RoundGlass Punjab FC confirmed a fifth-place finish while NEROCA FC had to settle for seventh place in the league standings.

