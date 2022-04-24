I-League 2021-22: NEROCA FC put up a fight against Rajasthan United FC but eventually fall prey to them

NEROCA FC hosted Rajasthan United FC in their first encounter of Phase 2 of the I-League at the Naihati Stadium on Saturday, April 23.

The Orange Brigade finished Phase One at number six in the table with 18 points from 12 games. Debutants Rajasthan United FC finished below them with 16 points. Both sides have had a slightly turbulent campaign so far but have managed to keep hold onto their positions in the top half of the table.

The match started with NEROCA FC looking the better side among the two. Khogen Singh's men look determined to get a result in their first Phase Two encounter. The Orange Brigade were comfortable with the ball at their feet and moved it around in pursuit of a chance in front of goal. Off the ball, the Manipuri outfit pressed Rajasthan United in a bid to close down their passing lanes and disallow them from playing their natural game.

Francesc Bonet's side looked slightly unsettled at the back during the initial moments. His players were unable to click together to create a strong move in the opposition's box.

But as the half progressed, midfielders Ricky Shabong and Omar Ramos took control of the midfield and dictated the tempo of the game. Sardor Jakhonov got himself into the game as well. The forward managed to create a few shooting opportunities for himself from outside the box.

Rajasthan United FC improved as the half progressed. Bonet's team were keeping the ball. But the side were struck with a blow when Shabong had to be taken off after the midfielder felt uncomfortable with his ankle. Biswa Kr. Darjee took his place on the field.

Rajasthan United FC stun NEROCA FC

Rajasthan United FC were quick to score a goal in the second half. The side had a corner cleared that eventually fell to Jakhonov. He whipped in a cross from the left flank that was met by Biswa Darjee and the player comfortably turned it in in the 47th minute. The NEROCA FC goalkeeper had to take the blame on this occasion as he failed to clear the danger.

At the other end, Khogen Singh's tried to find an equalizer. Abdul's throw-in fell to Sergio Mendiguchia but he was closed down by a defender and failed to create any impact.

NEROCA FC were using the ball well. They built from the back and steadily moved into the final third. But that is where the side failed to create an impact. Peter Haokip's shot was stopped by Bhaskar Roy and the rebound fell to Sergio, whose attempt went straight into the hands of the Rajasthan United FC custodian.

Davis Kamanga set up Mendiguchia moments later. The Spaniard attempted a strike at goal but his shot was wide and even Kamanga failed to get his foot to it. However, amidst all the struggles of the Orange Brigade, Pedro Manzi added another goal in stoppage time to bring daylight between the two sides.

The match ended in favor of Francesc Bonet's side while Khogen Singh's men seemed to struggle to find the back of the net.

