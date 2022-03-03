×
"Our strategy is to win"- RoundGlass Punjab FC head coach ahead of their I-League clash against Churchill Brothers

RoundGlass Punjab FC Head Coach Ashley Westwood during a training session (Image Courtesy: RoundGlass Punjab FC)
Soumyadwip Dey
ANALYST
Modified Mar 03, 2022 03:42 PM IST
RoundGlass Punjab FC will take on Churchill Brothers in their second game of the I-League 2021-22 campaign. The side resumed their training after the postponement of the league due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Head Coach Ashley Westwood and goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte addressed the media ahead of their I-League match against Churchill Brothers. Ashley disclosed his plans for the season. The English football coach stressed the importance of winning every game they feature in. He said:

"Our strategy is to win and that will be for every game. We don't have the luxury of plotting different strategies for the season. We will try to be on the front foot and do everything to win, regardless of who is available."

Ashley reflected on the difficulties he and his players went through after the league was suspended in January. He said:

"Its been difficult with the postponement of the league. We assembled as soon as we learnt about the resumption of the league. We did a mini pre-season during the two weeks that we had."

RoundGlass Punjab FC Head Coach not bothered by opposition's change of manager

Ashley Westwood did not seem bothered as to how Churchill Brothers would shape up against them in the match. He is aware that their recently appointed head coach will not be available in the dugout and believes that will make a difference. On this note, he said:

"I am sure it makes a difference to have your Head Coach on the sidelines. They've obviously changed their coach but it's not our business."
Ashley added that he has set no expectations with respect to a single game. He intends on doing well and going onto the end of the season, winning the championship.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
