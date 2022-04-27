I-League 2021-22: Phase 2 fixtures rescheduled due to severe heatwaves

Earlier today, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) rescheduled its Phase 2 fixtures for the ongoing I-League. This came a day after the Football Players' Association of India (FPAI) urged the AIFF to reschedule their afternoon matches considering the prevailing heatwave conditions in West Bengal.

Since the start of the current edition of the I-League, which is being held in West Bengal, a set of matches has been organized to take place at the 3:00pm time slot. However, the MeT office on Monday issued a severe heatwave warning across Bengal.

FPAI, in their official statement, expressed displeasure stating that it is unfortunate for professional players who are being made to play at 3.00pm in extreme weather conditions. The temperature rises to above 40 degrees Celsius during the afternoon.

Keeping in mind the announcement made by the MeT office and the plea of the FPAI, the All India Football Federation announced a change in the schedule of the matches that were supposed to be played in the 3.00pm slot.

Henceforth, all matches that were previously slotted to be played at 3.00pm have been shifted to an hour later and will now be played in the 4.00pm slot.

Mohammedan SC's draw with RoundGlass Punjab FC propels Gokulam Kerala FC's chances to win the I-League

Last night, Mohammedan SC hosted RoundGlass Punjab FC in their second fixture of Phase 2 at the Naihari Stadium. The two sides played out a 2-2 draw that has propelled Gokulam Kerala FC's chances of retaining the title. Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers FC stunned dominant Rajasthan United FC with a 2-1 win over the debutants.

Gokulam Kerala FC also hold the number one position in the ongoing Indian Women's League, winning all of their matches so far.

