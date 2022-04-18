I-League 2021-22: Rajasthan United FC held to a stalemate by Sreenidi Deccan FC but secure top 7 spot

Rajasthan United FC secured a crucial 0-0 draw against Sreenidi Deccan FC in the I-League at the Naihati Stadium on Monday. Although Rajasthan dominated the game, both teams lacked the edge in the final third.

Rajasthan United FC looked like the club with the ambition to seal the three points as they emerged victorious in the opening exchanges. In the 10th minute, the newcomers carved open an opportunity through Sardor Jakhonov. The Uzbek forward attempted a curler from inside the box but Hamza Kheir positioned himself to block the shot.

Minutes later, the 25-year-old had another chance to open the scoring when Pedro Manzi set him up. However, Jakhonov blazed his shot high and wide.

Sreenidi Deccan FC were happy to let Rajasthan enjoy the majority of possession. Francesc Bonet's men continued their surge forward throughout the half but had very little to show for their efforts going forward. Meanwhile, the Vizag-based club relied on playing on the counter.

Rajasthan United FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC continue exchanging blows in the second half

Coming out after the break, both teams opted for some changes in personnel. Anil Chawan replaced Akashdeep Singh for Rajasthan United while Sreenidi Deccan FC brought on Rosenberg Gabriel in the place of Girik Mahesh Khosla.

Rajasthan started dominating the midfield battle yet again. Their first attempt on target in the second half came through Rick Shabong, whose tame effort was comfortably gobbled in by SDFC custodian Aryan Lamba.

The Jaipur-based club had their first real opportunity of the half in the 67th minute when Shilton Dsilva, just meters away from the goal, failed to keep his header on target.

Meanwhile, Lal Chungnunga had Sreenidi Deccan's best chance of the second half. The defender hammered the ball on target from a free kick close to the box. Pedro Manzi, who raced back towards the goal line, deftly headed it away for a corner. Both teams traded blows until the final whistle but failed to deliver the defining punch.

Although they might have gunned for the three points, the draw ensures a top 7 spot for both the teams. They will now be hoping to return to victory in the I-League championship playoffs.

