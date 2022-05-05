I-League 2021-22: Real Kashmir FC escape relegation despite a draw with TRAU FC

Real Kashmir FC faced TRAU FC at the Kalyani Stadium in the I-League 2021-22 on Wednesday. The tie between the two teams was significant for deciding the future of the Snow Leopards as well as Kenkre FC, who were up against the Indian Arrows in another match.

For the Mumbai-based outfit, the equation was simple: win and hope that the Snow Leopards stumble. David Robertson's side have had a poor campaign in this edition of the tournament, especially in Phase 2.

The side failed to register a single win, bringing themselves into the relegation battle. However, the tides were in favor of David Robertson's side even though they only managed a point against TRAU FC.

Indian Arrows managed to beat Kenkre FC with a goal from Himanshu Jangra in the dying moments of the match. This meant Real Kashmir FC finished with two points above Kenkre FC in the table.

TRAU looked the better side in the first half in terms of the ball movement. Real Kashmir FC closed down their opponents higher up the pitch. The Red Pythons dealt with the press easily as they moved the ball from one third to another. Nandakumar Singh's side were effective even without possession.

They were quick to outnumber the Snow Leopards in small pockets. However, Real Kashmir FC broke the deadlock early in the game.

Pratesh Shirodkar started the move in his own half. He found Malemnganba Meitei on the right flank and passed the ball to him. Meitei looked for Bernard Yao, who ran into the box and whipped in a well-measured pass for the forward.

Bernard took a touch towards his right to allow himself some shooting space and blasted one past Amrit Gope.

The north Indian club had an interesting plan to nullify the Red Pythons. They allowed no space on the wings and forced the opponent team to play inside, where they outnumbered the latter.

TRAU FC showed improvement in their defensive organization as the half progressed. They disallowed Real Kashmir FC players from attempting long passes in their forward's direction. Nandakumar Singh's side managed to control the tempo of the game with their hold on possession.

TRAU FC's equalizer does not affect Real Kashmir FC's chances of staying in the league

The Red Pythons showed a lot of improvement in the second half in terms of attacking. A quick exchange of passes between the players opened up spaces in between the lines of the Snow Leopards' defense.

However, Real Kashmir FC's low block denied them chances in the final third. David Robertson's men sat back extremely low, denying their opposition any space in and around the box to create chances.

TRAU FC got their chance of a comeback in the 70th minute. Krishnananda Singh was fouled on the left flank as he tried to get inside the box.

Roger Khuman presided over the ball. He targeted the near post and delivered a powerful curler. Bilal Khan failed to stop the attempt, allowing TRAU FC to get their noses into the game while putting Real Kashmir FC at risk of getting relegated.

Fortunately for the latter, the Indian Arrows scored a late winner in their match against Kenkre FC, keeping the Kashmir-based club's hopes alive.

