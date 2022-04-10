I-League 2021-22: Relentless Gokulam Kerala FC thrash Indian Arrows 5-0 to go top of the table

Gokulam Kerala FC cruised to the top of the I-League after thrashing Indian Arrows 5-0 at the Kalyani Stadium on Saturday. Debutant Ahmed Razeek starred for the Malabarians with a goal and an assist. Luka Majcen held onto his rich vein of form ahead of the business end of the 2021-22 season.

Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese stuck to his ever-reliant 4-3-3 formation.

The Malabarians oozed quality right from the first minute as they masterfully dealt with the early pressure from Indian Arrows. The AIFF developmental side had an opportunity in the eighth minute when Lalchhanhima Sailo set up Satendra Singh Yadav. But the forward's shot lacked power and direction.

Unmoved by the pressure from the Arrows, GKFC continued their charge forward and drew first blood minutes later. Set up expertly by Majcen, Razeek drilled the ball into the back of the net. The Sri Lankan forward was on the scoresheet just nine minutes into his debut for the Malabarians.

Even with the lead in their bag, Gokulam didn't take their foot off the gas. Indian midfielder Emil Benny made a darting run into the Indian Arrows box in the 20th minute but his shot was shy of the target.

However, in the 24th minute, Gokulam Kerala FC were handed a golden opportunity to double their lead. Indian Arrows midfielder Sailo brought down Majcen inside their own penalty box. Although there was a lot of doubt surrounding the call, the referee pointed to the spot.

Sharif M Mohammad stepped up to take the ensuing spot kick but his timid effort down the middle was saved brilliantly by goalkeeper Syed Zahid. However, the Gokulam Kerala FC skipper tucked home the rebound to make it 2-0.

Indian Arrows were visibly rattled by the onslaught and four minutes later they conceded again. Ahmed Razeek continued to impress in his first outing as he turned provider this time and fed Majcen for the third goal. With the tie almost sealed, Vincenzo Alberto Annesse decided to rest Muhammed Uvais and Sharif Mohammad. The Italian gaffer sent in Rishad and Zodingliana to replace them on the pitch.

The tempo of the game went down considerably ahead of the half-time whistle. GKFC were more than happy to let Indian Arrows have possession of the ball.

Gokulam Kerala FC's five-star performance humbles Indian Arrows

Coming out after the break, Gokulam Kerala FC continued their dominance. The first opportunity of the half fell their way when Benny, Razeek and Majcen combined but the Slovene striker's shot blazed over the crossbar.

Minutes later, the Malabarians had another opportunity through young winger Jithin MS. The 24 -year-old surged forward from the half-way line all the way to the Arrows box with just the goalkeeper to beat. But Zahid came off his line and saved a rather underwhelming shot from Jithin.

Indian Arrows saw a lot more of the ball in the second half but failed to create anything substantial to trouble Rakshit Dagar in the Gokulam Kerala goal.

However, the side from Calicut were still hungry for more goals as Jithin MS was rewarded for his workrate in the 72nd minute. The Gokulam winger won the ball in the Indian Arrows half and combined brilliantly with Majcen before stabbing the ball into the goal. Even a diving Syed Zahid couldn't stop Jithin's vicious half-volley.

As the game rolled into the final 10 minutes, Gokulam added the fifth jewel to their crown when Thahir Zaman made it 5-0 on the night. Substitute Sreekuttan VS made a marauding run down the left flank. He put in an inch-perfect cross with the outside of his boot. Zaman read the trajectory brilliantly and tapped the ball into the open net.

The win takes GKFC to the top of the I-League standings, although second-placed Mohammedan SC have a game in hand. Meanwhile, for Indian Arrows, the woes continue as they remain second bottom.

