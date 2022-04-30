I-League 2021-22: RoundGlass Punjab FC script crucial comeback victory against Rajasthan United FC 

RoundGlass Punjab FC rallied back from a one-goal deficit to beat Rajasthan United FC 2-1 in the I-League 2021-22 playoffs at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday. After the Jaipur-based club snatched the lead at the half-hour mark through Pritam Singh, Punjab scored two quickfire goals through Ashish Jha and Kurtis Guthrie to seal a crucial comeback victory.

In the initial phase, the game unraveled as a cagey affair, with both sides squabbling for control of the game. However, in the 30th minute, the Rajasthan-based club drew first blood through Pritam. He tapped the ball into the open net after it had rebounded off a brilliant free-kick from Omar Ramos.

However, Punjab reacted almost immediately as Ashish Jha headed home from an acute angle off a perfectly weighted cross from Travis Major. Almost instantly, the game opened up as both sides grew desperate to take control.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan were a bit lucky as their defensive stalwart Mauro Dos Santos got away with just a yellow card after flying into a reckless two-footed challenge on Joseba Beitia.

But their luck ran out soon after as Kurtis Guthrie's low, curled effort off the resulting freekick beat the Rajasthan wall and the helpless keeper.

The action was end-to-end as the Jaipur club almost immediately had an opportunity to strike back. Flan Gomes darted down the opposition half and crossed the ball into the box for Pedro Manzi. The Spanish forward got the ball inside the opposition box, however, his shot was comfortably parried away by the keeper.

RUFC were almost made to rue their missed chances as Punjab had an opportunity to double their lead, but they couldn't take advantage.

RoundGlass Punjab managed to hold on to their lead in the second half

Coming out after the break, RoundGlass were more than happy to defend their lead as Rajasthan started growing desperate.

Alocious's introduction gave Rajasthan United a boost. The forward was involved in a number of attempts on the Punjab goal, but he was kept at bay by a combination of strong defense and poor finishing from his teammates.

With the victory, RoundGlass Punjab are now four points clear of Sreenidi Deccan, who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Rajasthan United are now well and truly out of the championship race.

