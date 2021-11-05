I-League 2021/22: RoundGlass Punjab FC sign English defender Josef Yarney

I-League outfit RoundGlass Punjab FC have roped in 24-year-old English defender Josef Yarney ahead of the upcoming edition of the competition, the club confirmed on Friday (November 5).

Josef Yarney will replace John Johnson in the squad, who parted ways with the club by mutual consent.

Yarney started his football career with Everton FC's youth academy. He also spent a season with Newcastle United's youth team in 2017/2018, before moving to their senior side.

Yarney failed to make a single Premier League appearance for Newcastle United. Instead, he was loaned out to English clubs Morecambe and Chesterfield where he made 21 and 15 appearances, respectively.

Josef Yarney joined Chesterfield ahead of the 2019 National League. He scored a couple of goals in 60 matches between 2019 and 2021. The Englishman will now ply his trade for RoundGlass Punjab FC, having signed a one-year contract with the I-League club.

“I am thrilled to begin a new chapter in my career with RoundGlass Punjab FC," Yarney commented on the new association. "They are one of the most exciting teams in India and I am proud to play for a club that is so vibrant and ambitious. I am looking forward to playing under Head Coach Ashley (Westwood) and partnering with my new teammates to achieve the club’s goals.”

Josef Yarney's experience of spending time with Everton and Newcastle United will come in handy for RoundGlass Punjab FC.

RoundGlass Punjab FC head coach Ashley Westwood had his say on new recruit Josef Yarney

Morecambe v Northampton Town - Sky Bet League Two

Ashley Westwood is elated to have Josef Yarney at RoundGlass Punjab FC. Moreover, he is happy to see a player with ample experience of playing across various English football divisions join the Punjab-based club.

“We are delighted to have Josef Yarney at the club," he said. "We know he’s got a very good pedigree, having spent time at Everton FC and playing lots of matches with Newcastle United FC’s U-23s, including the EFL Cup. He has valuable experience of playing in the Football League in England with Morecambe FC in League Two, along with spending two years at Chesterfield FC in a very competitive National League.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"We are lucky to have him," he added. "He is at a good age – 24 years old, physically strong and imposing, quick, good on the ball, and an overall athletic footballer. I hope he will be a strong addition to accompany our Indian and three foreign players at RoundGlass Punjab FC.”

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee