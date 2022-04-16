I-League 2021-22: Sudeva Delhi FC drubbed by Gokulam Kerala FC

The Naihati Stadium in Kolkata witnessed the I-League encounter between Sudeva Delhi FC and Gokulam Kerala FC.

The Malabarians, who are enjoying their stay at the top of the table with a slight edge over Mohammedan SC, will be seeking this opportunity to extend their stay at the top.

Sudeva Delhi FC, on the other hand, is struggling to build on their positives and churn out something positive for themselves.

The Delhi-based outfit have had patches of good performance but were unable to convert them to a feasible outcome.

Gokulam Kerala FC had more of the possession while Sudeva Delhi FC sat back awaiting their moment to go on the counter.

Emil Benny had the first chance but the midfielder failed to keep his attempt within the frame of the goal. Luka Majcen had a shot on goal but Nishchal Chandan stopped him from scoring. However, Luka was the one to open the scoring for his side.

Jithin managed to dribble past a few opposition defenders before easing it off to the striker, who found the back of the net with ease.

The Malabarians doubled their lead soon after. A run down the left flank by Ahmed Waseem before passing the ball to the overlapping full-back Muhammed Uvais, whose pass found Thahir Zaman inside the box.

Mehrajuddin Wadoo's side struggled to make ends meet as the team kept throwing away possession cheaply. The half ended with the Malabarians going into the dressing room with a two-goal lead.

Gokulam Kerala FC added two more against Sudeva Delhi FC

The Malabarians started the second half where they left off. Vincenzo Alberto Annese's side maintained their hold on the ball. Their continuous pressure allowed them to add a third goal in the second half.

Uvais, Thahir and Waseem combined to produce some catchy one-touch football before setting up Luka for the goal. Sudeva Delhi FC head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo introduced some fresh legs in a bid to try and make an impact on the game.

Shubho Paul was introduced in place of Abhijit Sarkar, while Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai replaced R Lawmnasangzuala and Seilenthang Lotjem replaced Akbar Khan.

Vincenzo Alberto replaced Jithin M.S with Rishad, Zodingliana with Muhammed Uvais and Sreekuttan Vs with Ahmed Waseem Razeek. Gokulam Kerala FC continued their dominance and enjoyed keeping the ball, steadily progressing it to the final third to add to their tally.

Rakshit Dagar came to the rescue of his side with some saves to keep his clean sheet intact. The custodian became responsible for his side's next goal. Rakshit's goal-kick found Luka Majcen in space and the striker realized Sachin Jha was out of his position.

The striker managed to score and become a hat-trick hero.

At the end of 90 minutes plus injury time, the scoreboard stood at four goals for Gokulam Kerala FC and none for Sudeva Delhi FC. The result confimed Vincenzo Alberto's side's stay at the top with a two-point lead.

