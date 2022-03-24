Sudeva Delhi FC hold NEROCA FC to 1-1 draw in I-League 2021-22

Sudeva Delhi FC (SDFC) had to settle for a stalemate against NEROCA FC in the I-League at the Naihati Stadium on Thursday.

Sergio Mendi (45+2′) of NEROCA FC converted from the spot at the stroke of half-time. But Sudeva Delhi FC's Shubho Paul tucked home his penalty soon after to restore parity.

In the second half, both the teams lacked the edge in the final third.

Right from the start, the match unraveled as a cagey affair. NEROCA FC suffered a huge blow right at the start when their star midfielder Juan Mera went off due to injury.

But the Orange Brigade found an early opportunity in the 11th minute of the game as Sergio Mendi tested SDFC goalkeeper Sachin Jha from outside the box. Minutes later, the Spaniard had yet another long-range effort but Jha came to the rescue yet again.

Khogen Singh's men kept controlling the tempo of the game. Eventually, on the brink of half-time, the northeast club earned a penalty for a push on Nischal Chandan's back. Talisman Sergio Mendi stepped up to take the spot-kick and thumped it into the far-left corner.

But the first half had another twist. In the fourth minute of extra-time, the referee awarded yet another penalty but this time in the favor of Sudeva Delhi FC and Shubho Paul leveled the score.

The tussle for superiority continued after the break, with both sides being unable to control the tempo. The absence of Juan Mera was continuously evident as NEROCA lacked control in midfield.

Sudeva Delhi FC turned a bit ambitious in the second half, but they lacked on the creativity front. Even deep into the second half, neither side could create any clear-cut chances.

Sweden Fernandes was the liveliest player for NEROCA FC and made a dangerous move inside the box a few minutes later. However, the capital city club was prepared to close down the attack.

In the dying moments of the game, NEROCA FC pushed forward for a win but it was too little too late for the Manipur-based club.

With the draw, the northeast club is currently fifth in the table with 10 points. The Delhi team, meanwhile, is down to 12th spot with five points.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee