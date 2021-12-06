Tajikistan striker Komron Tursunov signs for Rajasthan United FC

I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC have roped in Tajikistan forward Komron Tursunov ahead of the upcoming edition of the league, the club confirmed on December 6.

"Komron Ghani. Say hello to the Tajik goal machine," wrote Rajasthan United on Instagram to announce his arrival.

The Rajasthan-based club are forming a formidable attacking unit. They recently roped in Brazilian striker Marcelinho and young Indian talent Aman Chetri to bolster their attacking lineup.

Komron Tursunov started his career with the Tajik club Regar-TadAZ Tursunzoda in 2015, where he served until 2017. He has scored 23 goals in 57 appearances for his first-ever professional club.

The 25-year-old player had a one-year stint with Istiklol, where he scored three goals from 31 matches before making the move to India. Tursunov represented Mohun Bagan during the 2019/20 edition of the I-League. He found the back of the net a couple of times in eight appearances for the Kolkata-based club.

Tursunov played for TRAU FC during the previous I-League season, which was staged behind closed doors in Kolkata. In 13 matches, the Tajik scored six goals and led his side as a key man.

Before returning to India this season, the striker had a short stint with Tajik's top-division club Khujand. He managed to add four goals to his tally from 12 matches before signing a contract with new I-League entrants Rajasthan United FC.

"The wait is over!! 𝙆𝙊𝙈𝙍𝙊𝙉 𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙎𝙐𝙉𝙊𝙑 is with us," wrote Rajasthan United on Instagram while unveiling their last signing.

Komron Tursunov's international performance

Komron Tursunov made his international debut back on 2nd October 2018 against Nepal. Since then, the striker has played 22 matches for his national side, scoring six goals.

With so much experience on his side, the Tajik will be eager to shine for Rajasthan United on their I-League debut.

