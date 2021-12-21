"The main objective is to develop the players"- Sudeva Delhi FC coach on his plans for the upcoming I-league

Sudeva Delhi FC will be looking to make a mark in the upcoming edition of the I-League. The Delhi-based club finished 8th in the table in last season's outing and are expecting to do better in the coming season.

Head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo answered a few questions from the media through a virtually held press conference ahead of the I-League. Mehrajuddin expressed his plans for Sudeva Delhi FC for the upcoming tournament. He added that the club intends to bring new players to the scene and turn them into better footballers. He said:

"Well, the objectives are clear. You know that Sudeva is playing with an Indian squad and the main objective is to develop the players. That is the main objective of the club. At the same time, we're playing in the I-League and you know, we’re playing with the Indian squad and we want to finish in the table as high as possible."

Sudeva Delhi FC's head coach further added that he intends to deal with one game at a time. Their first opponent in the I-League will be Mohammedan Sporting. Mehrajuddin and his side are focused on getting a positive start against the Kolkata-based club.

Sudeva Delhi FC coach aware of the pressure of playing with an all-Indian squad

Mehrajuddin understands the pressure that is on him to deal with a squad with no foreigners. But the coach has kept his faith in his players and believes they will deliver in the I-League. He said:

"Obviously there will be extra pressure, but the boys, they know the responsibilities. I know my responsibility, you know, and we are not taking anything lightly. We are here to play and the boys, they are very confident. I’m very confident in the team. It is a mixture of young and senior players and that makes it a very challenging squad also. The boys, they will put their 100% and that will be the good thing about Sudeva."

The Sudeva Delhi FC coach added that it is comparatively easier for him to understand the obstacles in managing a team based around Indian players. His tenure in Indian football as a player and now as a coach allows him to imbibe and implement the club's philosophy better.

