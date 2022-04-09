I-League 2021-22: TRAU FC held to a stalemate by resilient Sudeva Delhi FC

With both TRAU FC and Sudeva Delhi FC struggling in the bottom half of the table ahead of the game, it was expected to be a tightly contested affair.

A squabble for midfield control unfolded right from the get-go. Initially, Sudeva Delhi FC seemed to have gained the upper hand as they carved a couple of half chances.

However, TRAU FC struck back in the sixth minute. Md. Fayaz split open Sudeva's defense with a darting run down the left. The full-back found Fernandinho with his cross but the Brazilian failed to keep his effort on target.

The struggle for control in the center of the park continued. Sudeva Delhi FC tried to slow down the tempo of the game and throw the Red Pythons off their game. The plan seemed to work when they had an opportunity in the 14th minute to pull ahead through Akbar Khan. However, the young Indian midfielder failed to find the back of the net.

As the minutes rolled by, the Manipur-based club started to find their feet and had a glorious opportunity in the 21st minute. Fernandinho found the ball in the middle of the park, carried it up the pitch and played a delicious through ball for Khanngam Horam. With the Indian forward through on goal, Sudeva defender Nishchal Chandan stepped in with a crucial interception.

TRAU FC had another opportunity to break the deadlock seven minutes after the cooling break when Joseph Mayowa found Fernandinho unmarked on the right-hand side of the opposition box.

The Brazilian's left-footed effort was brilliantly parried away by Sudeva shot-stopper Sachin Jha. With both sides growing desperate, the game was an entertaining end-to-end encounter.

In the 39th minute, Sudeva had a chance to score when William Pauliankhum broke in from the left and played a low cross into the TRAU FC box. However, forward Sreyas VG failed to convert the half-chance.

As the referee blew the whistle for the half-time break, there was very little between the two sides.

Both TRAU FC and Sudeva Delhi FC fail to break the deadlock in the second half

TRAU FC head coach Nandakumar Singh opted to replace Khanngam Horam with Akobir Turaev. Meanwhile, Mehrajuddin Wadoo brought on Seilenthang Lotjem for Akbar Khan for Sudeva Delhi FC. Both teams opted for a cautious approach after the restart.

Nearing the hour mark, the match had turned into a cagey affair. But both sides brought in fresh legs to replenish their intensity going forward. Shubho Paul, who came on for Sreyas VG, found himself one-on-one with TRAU FC goalkeeper Bishorjit Singh after an error centre-back Gerard Williams.

However, before the 18-year-old forward could pull the trigger, the Kittitian defender recovered well and put in a crunching tackle from behind.

Even as the game rolled into the final ten minutes, there was very little to separate the two teams. In the 82nd minute, Md. Fayazuddin yet again darted down the left flank and delivered a looping cross for Milan Singh. However, the TRAU FC midfielder failed to get the desired contact on the ball to steer it home.

The Manipur-based club had a penalty shout waved off after Salam Johnson Singh was brought down by a Sudeva Delhi FC defender inside the box. Although the replays showed there was clear contact, the referee didn't award a penalty.

The draw helps neither team as both remain in the bottom half with just two more games to go.

