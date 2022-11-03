I-League 2022-23: RoundGlass Punjab FC announce 36-member squad ahead of the upcoming season

I-League outfit RoundGlass Punjab FC announced a 36-man squad for the 2022-23 season on Thursday, November 3. The team will be coached by newly appointed Greek football manager Staikos Vergetis in the upcoming season.

The Warriors have re-signed Nepalese custodian Kiran Kumar Limbu after just one season away from the club. Ravi Kumar, Abujam Penand Singh, Jaskarenvir Singh, and Ayush Deshwal will be serving as backup goalkeepers for the team.

Newly added Serbian centre-back Aleksandar Ignjatovic will be joined by former Chennaiyin FC defender Deepak Devrani, Mumbai City FC loanee Naocha Singh, and former Churchill Brothers FC star Suresh Meitei. Mohammed Salah, who was a key player for Sreenidi Deccan FC under Fernando Santiago Varela, is also a part of the Warriors' backline.

Former Rajasthan United FC defender Tarif Akhand will play a vital role under Vergetis in the upcoming season. Shankar Sampingiraj, Hmingthanmawia, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, and Bikash Yumnam have also been named in the squad.

RoundGlass Punjab FC's midfield will be bolstered by Adnan Secerovic, who was lured by the club ahead of this season. Adnan will be joined by former Mohammedan SC midfielder Brandon Vanlalremdika and ATK Mohun Bagan youngster Bidyananda Singh.

Youngsters Ranjan Soren and Sunil Soren will make their debuts for the first team in the upcoming season. The duo will be joined by Maheson Singh and Freddy Lallawmawma. Other midfielders in the squad include Ajay Chhetri, Ashis Pradhan, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Aphaoba Singh, Suranjit Singh, and Manglenthang Kipgen.

Staikos Vergetis will have a strong line-up of forwards, causing problems for the opponents in the final third. Former Gokulam Kerala FC man Lika Majcen and NEROCA FC forward Juan Mera will be the key players up front for RoundGlass Punjab FC. Joining them will be former Odisha FC forward Daniel Lalhlimpuia and Mumbai City FC loanee Pranjal Bhumij.

RoundGlass Punjab FC's squad for I-League 2022-23

Goalkeepers: Kiran Kumar Limbu (Nepal), Ravi Kumar, Abujam Penand Singh, Jaskarenvir Singh, Ayush Deshwal.

Defenders: Aleksandar Ignjatovic (Serbia), Deepak Devrani, Shankar Sampingiraj, Hmingthanmawia, Tarif Akhand, Mohammed Salah, Naocha Singh, Bikash Yumnam, Suresh Meitei, Tekcham Abhishek Singh.

Midfielders: Adnan Secerovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Brandon Vanlalremdika, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Bidyananda Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Ajay Chhetri, Ashis Pradhan, Sunil Soren, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Maheson Singh, Aphaoba Singh, Suranjit Singh, Manglenthang Kipgen, Ranjan Soren.

Forwards: Luka Majcen (Slovenia), Juan Mera (Spain), Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Krishnananda Singh, Ronaldo Oliveira, Pranjal Bhumij, Yendrembam Boby Singh

